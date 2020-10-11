Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Lumen scores Veterans Affairs contracts

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/10/2020
Comment (0)

DENVER – Lumen announced that it recently won a place as an authorized service provider on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' $721 million National Local Exchange Carrier Next Generation contract vehicle. The company also won a spot on VA's $195 million Data and Wide Area Network Carrier contract vehicle.

"Veterans Affairs awarded Lumen coveted spots on two next-generation network services contract vehicles that will help the agency carry out its mission to provide Veterans with the world-class benefits and services they've earned," said David Young, Lumen senior vice president for the public sector and the company's global hyperscaler business. "As we honor Veterans for their service, Lumen's amazing platform for data and applications is ideally positioned to help government agencies like the VA achieve their IT modernization goals."

As an authorized service provider on VA's National Local Exchange Carrier Next Generation services contract, Lumen—which is currently doing business as CenturyLink in the federal government market—can bid on task orders for a variety of voice, video and data network services that support essential communications at VA medical centers and clinics. This is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a $721 million ceiling for all task orders over a 15-year period.

In addition, Lumen was one of two vendors awarded a spot on VA's Data and Wide Area Network services contract for modernizing the entire agency's IT infrastructure and moving toward secure managed network and Ethernet services. This contract has a potential value of $195 million for service orders placed over a 12-year period and was awarded under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.

Lumen was the first supplier to receive authority to operate under GSA's EIS contract last year. EIS is a multiple-award contract vehicle for federal government agencies to purchase information technology and telecommunications infrastructure services. It gives federal agencies the flexibility and agility to migrate to modern communications and IT services that meet strict government security standards.

Lumen

