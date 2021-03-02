Linux Foundation to take over Facebook's Magma

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the Linux Foundation announced that it will launch an open source industry collaboration focused on enabling a converged cellular core network stack, starting with the Magma open source software platform. Previously open sourced by Facebook in 2019, Magma will now be managed under a neutral governance framework at the Linux Foundation.

Arm, Deutsche Telekom, Facebook, FreedomFi, Qualcomm, the Institute of Wireless Internet of Things at Northeastern University, the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance, and the Open Infrastructure Foundation, will join the collaboration as founding members to accelerate the path to production use cases at scale.

Magma enables operators to build and augment modern and efficient mobile networks at scale. Magma features an access-agnostic mobile packet core, advanced network automation and management tools, and the ability to integrate with existing LTE networks with use cases across both virtual and container Network Functions (xNFs) including fixed wireless access, carrier Wi-Fi, private LTE and 5G, network expansion, and mobile broadband. A number of Magma community members are also collaborating in the Telecom Infra Project (TIP)'s Open Core Network project group to define, build, test, and deploy core network products that leverage Magma software alongside disaggregated hardware and software solutions by the TIP Open Core ecosystem.

By enabling automation of common network operations like element configuration, software updates and device provisioning, Magma reduces the complexity of operating mobile networks.

Magma enables better connectivity by:

Allowing operators to expand capacity and reach by using LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi and CBRS.

Allowing operators to offer cellular service without vendor lock-in with a modern, open source core network.

Enabling operators to manage their networks more efficiently with more automation, less downtime, better predictability, and more agility to add new services and applications.

Enabling federation between existing MNOs and new infrastructure providers to augment mobile network infrastructure more efficiently.

Supporting open source 5G technology and incubating future wireless network use cases like Private 5G, IAB, Augmented Networks and NTN.

"Arm is synonymous with a diverse technology ecosystem that underpins the compute, connectivity, and security required for solutions spanning cloud to edge to endpoint devices," said Chris Bergey, senior vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. "Together with the Linux Foundation and Facebook Connectivity, Magma is helping to solve the very real challenge of providing feature-rich, cost effective access for worldwide mobile networks."

"Bringing Magma to the Linux Foundation is a huge milestone as the Magma ecosystem of developers continues to grow," said Dan Rabinovitsj, vice president for Facebook Connectivity. "We are excited to see the contributions and innovations from this collective group of industry players, and we look forward to celebrating Magma's success as the project continues to scale."

"Qualcomm Technologies strongly supports the evolution of the Magma core network efforts into a broader coalition among the key founding and contributing projects," said Douglas Knisely, engineer, principal, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and OSA Advisory Board member. "This effort builds on the collaboration activities and code contributions from OAI into the Magma project and promotes the harmonization of a common 5G Core Network reference architecture, internal structure, APIs, and interfaces for all of the emerging 5G open source projects in the industry."

"Magma is one of the most exciting projects I've seen in years. In our world, connectivity is directly linked to progress, and Magma's mission to improve network access for the under-connected is inspiring and meaningful," said Jonathan Bryce, Executive Director, Open Infrastructure Foundation. "The Open Infrastructure Foundation helps build communities like Magma who are writing the software that powers production infrastructure, and we look forward to working together to accelerate the growth of the Magma community, bringing Magma to new markets."

"The OpenAirInterface Software Alliance (OSA) is excited at the prospect of seeing Magma deployed in a number of use cases in wireless networks. The OSA has accompanied the Magma development efforts since the very inception of the project by not only providing the base code from OpenAirInterface for some of the components of the 4G core network but also by regularly and constantly developing new features," said Irfan Ghauri, Director of Operations at the OSA. "The OpenAirInterface community will continue to participate in the ongoing efforts at developing and testing functionality for Magma alongside other partners. We look forward to the great success this initiative is on track to accomplish in deployments in various wireless use-cases.

"We are excited to collaborate with our peers on a global cause of connectivity and open source software," said Arpit Joshipura, GM Networking & Edge at the Linux Foundation. "Hosting this important project on behalf of the open source community allows us to bring open applications and network functions to end users."

The Magma community will host a virtual Magma Developers Conference today beginning at 8:30am PT to highlight the growing community and how the platform enables service providers and systems integrators to deploy faster and more efficient networks. The schedule includes Magma use cases, a 5G demo, and other talks about the state of the project. Get involved with Magma by joining the project on Github.

