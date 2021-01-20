Limelight Networks appoints Bob Lyons as new CEO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Limelight Network and its Board of Directors announced today that Bob Lyons, previously CEO at Alert Logic, has been named President and CEO and will join the company and the board of directors effective February 1, 2021. Bob Lento, President, CEO and Director since 2012, is retiring.

Lyons is a proven technology executive with an extraordinary track record of successfully scaling businesses and creating enterprise value through strategic revitalization, improved profitability, and revenue growth. At Alert Logic, he led the company through a multi-year strategic reposition that resulted in becoming a global leader in cybersecurity, specifically in managed threat detection and response.

Prior to Alert Logic, Lyons held executive positions at Connexions Loyalty/Affinion Group, Ascend Learning, and Stream Global Services (SGS).

