Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Most Innovative Business Cloud Service

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 7/28/2020
Comment (0)

As more enterprises move to multi-cloud environments and the number of mobile workers rises, cloud services that simplify operations for business customers are increasingly vital for day-to-day operations.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses also require reliable unified communications platforms to help their employees stay productive and access company data securely while work-from-home orders are in place.

This year, four companies have been shortlisted for "Most Innovative Business Cloud Service" for their efforts in providing cloud services that reduce costs, improve efficiency and simplify access to collaboration tools. The award goes to the "communications service provider that has launched the most innovative business cloud service for enterprise and/or small or midsized corporate users during the past year."

The four companies in the running are:

  • Comcast Business
  • Orange
  • Vonage
  • Unified Office

The Leading Lights winners, and the identities of this year's Light Reading Hall of Fame inductees, will be announced online, on August 21, during a special video presentation on www.lightreading.com, one month before the start of the Big 5G Event.

Here's a closer look at the companies shortlisted in Most Innovative Business Cloud Service:

Comcast Business – Comcast Business VoiceEdge
Comcast Business' voice-over-IP (VoIP) service, Comcast Business VoiceEdge, is a cloud-based, hosted voice and unified communications (UC) solution aimed at reducing the need for on-site private branch exchange (PBX) equipment. The Business VoiceEdge Conferencing tool can be used to book conference calls of up to 50 participants and integrates with Slack so users can begin an audio-conferencing session on VoiceEdge via Slack. Users can also launch VoiceEdge by using voice commands on Alexa.

Last month, Comcast Business delivered additional support for home workers with the launch of Comcast Business At Home to "provide dedicated, enterprise-grade broadband service along with a streamlined, company-paid billing structure," wrote Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner. The new service delivers features such as the ability for home workers to route calls from their business to any device, plus cybersecurity tools to protect devices connected to the home business network.

Orange – Orange Cloud
The Orange Cloud is a cloud storage solution which automatically backs up photos, videos, music, files, calendar and contacts – up to 5GB of cloud data is free. Orange customers can access their stored data from any desktop or mobile device and also share their files with contacts.

Orange and Google Cloud initiated a partnership today to improve Orange's IT infrastructure and develop future cloud services such as edge computing. The companies are also creating an Innovation Lab and a Center of Excellence to support Orange France and other Orange affiliates in their cloud transformations.

Vonage – Vonage Communications Platform
Vonage has been busy expanding its cloud communications services, built on a public cloud-based architecture, with nine acquisitions over the past six years, including the addition of programmable communications with the Nexmo API Platform, contact center capabilities from NewVoiceMedia and conversational-related AI from the talent acquisition of Over.ai.

The service provider also recently added several new features to its collaboration platform – Vonage Meetings delivers new video collaboration capabilities; Vonage Conversation API provides developers and enterprises with the tools to create customized, real-time conversations across messaging and voice channels; and VBC App Center is where employees can manage individual functionality and administrators can add features.

Unified Office – Total Connect Now TCN
In March, Unified Office updated its Total Connect Now TCN service with the Visual Call Flow Builder, which provides a visual graphical user interface (GUI) for customers and resellers to build, design and manage their own call flows. Users can drag and drop call flows onto a virtual interface on their desktop to define their own communications work flows. However, the company's lack of a conventional release schedule makes it challenging to tell what other features have been added when to the Total Connect Now TCN service.

Last February, Light Reading's Phil Harvey spoke with Unified Office CEO Ray Pasquale about the company's disruptive approach to VoIP services. In one case study, Unified Office helped MAR Pizza, a customer that owns more than 70 Domino's Pizza stores, integrate its voice phone system with the company's point of sale systems so the business owners can see how sales are impacted by operational issues.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE