Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Juniper takes a hit on cloud, slides ahead with service providers

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 10/28/2020
Comment (0)

Despite an increase in supply chain costs due to COVID-19, Juniper Networks' net revenues reached $1.1 billion last quarter, a slight uptick year-over-year for an increase of 5% sequentially. CFO Ken Miller says the company is experiencing year-over-year growth for the first time this year.

Juniper's struggling service provider business turned a corner, growing 5% year-over-year. This slight increase is a notable improvement over Q3 2019 when service provider revenues fell 17% year-over-year to $452.5 million.

"Similar to Q2, we continue to benefit from the strength from our US cable customers, as well as the Tier 2 and Tier 3 carriers in international markets," said CEO Rami Rahim. "We also saw solid demand for our switching products in addition to our routing solutions. While we did see some weakening in our SD-Security business, we believe this was a function of timing and would note that the pipeline here remains strong."

Despite current growth in the service provider business, Juniper predicts the service provider segment will experience a mid-digit decline overall in 2020.

The routing segment for Juniper also increased 6% in Q3 due to diversification efforts as Juniper introduced software-centric testing and automation capabilities from its Netrounds acquisition that the company believes will continue to help it grow in this area of the routing market, explains Rahim.

In addition, Rahim is optimistic for growth in Juniper's 400G segment. "We continue to expand our 400G product set," says Rahim. "We expect the 400G opportunity to begin in earnest next year with revenue to become material in the second half of next year."

However, Juniper's cloud business, which experienced consistent growth in 2019 into early 2020, dipped 7% year-over-year. Miller expects sequential growth in the enterprise and cloud segments in Q4, but a slight decline in the service provider business.

Overall, Juniper predicts the cloud business growth will be flat or slightly up for 2020 as a whole, but return to growth in 2021. Miller also predicts Juniper will begin reaping the rewards of the company's $450 million acquisition of 128 Technology in 2021.

"Assuming the pending acquisition of 128 Technologies closes, we expect nearly a point of additional revenue growth, which we expect to be weighted to the second half of 2021," says Miller.

During the earnings call yesterday, one analyst addressed the elephant in the room on what has caused Juniper's cloud market decline considering the COVID-19 pandemic is an ideal setup for growth in the cloud market.

"The cloud is entirely dependent on the deployments of large hyperscale cloud providers," responded Rahim. "Cloud has always been a highly lumpy type of vertical because of the concentrated nature of the customer base and CAPEX expenditures within that customer base. I remain optimistic about cloud as a vertical we focus on long term. We're doing everything we can but the rest is up to our customers and their deployment patterns."

Rahim is also optimistic about momentum in Juniper's strategy to help enterprises build "self-driving," more automated networks and reported 180% growth in orders of its Mist AI service year-over-year. Juniper acquired Mist Systems for $405 million last March, and Rahim says the "acquisition of 128 Technologies represents the next step in our AI-driven strategy." (See Podcast: Juniper CTO on creating an AI-driven enterprise.)

Juniper's stock price closed at $21.85, a decrease of 15% from $25.75 in Q3 2019. Miller says a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share will be paid in Q4.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud - Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why Containerized Probes Are Needed for In-Depth Subscriber Analytics and Advanced Troubleshooting for 5G By Michal Fridman, VP Marketing and Business Development, Radcom
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE