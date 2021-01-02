Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Harmonic 'CableOS' rollouts rise to 44 customers, 2.6M cable modems

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/1/2021
Comment (0)

Harmonic made more progress with "CableOS," its virtualized access network platform for both hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) and fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks, in Q4 2020. But the overall deployment still represents a small fraction of the modems served by those customers.

Harmonic said its cloud native CableOS product was deployed commercially with 44 customers at the end of Q4 2020, up 91% versus the year-ago period, with six more coming on board since the end of Q3 2020. Those deployments covered 2.6 million served cable modems, up roughly 500,000 from the 2.1 million served at the end of Q3 2020.

Deployments of CableOS are expanding, but the current crop represents just 5% of the 50 million-plus modems served by Harmonic's early CableOS customers.

"Regarding customers who have already begun deploying CableOS, we're still at the first inning," Patrick Harshman, Harmonic's CEO, said on Monday's earnings call.

A yet-unnamed tier 1 North American cable operator was among the new CableOS wins in the quarter. Harshman said shipments for that multi-million dollar purchase order are underway. That deal should help Harmonic build what it has established so far in the region with Comcast, Harmonic's marquee CableOS customer in North America.

Harshman said Harmonic generally is seeing the pace of CableOS deployments pick up as the vendor makes improvements to the operationalization of the product and as its customers get more experience under their belts.

"We think they've climbed a tremendous learning curve over the last 12 to 18 months," he said.

The FTTP variant of CableOS is not driving material revenue yet, but several "advanced trials" are underway, Harshman said. Harmonic also believes the product presents some incremental revenue growth opportunities starting in 2022 as some of its cable operator partners in rural parts of the US prepare to move ahead with FTTP deployments linked to Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction wins.

Financial snapshot

On the financial end, Harmonic posted Q4 cable access revenues of $45.5 million, up 5.8% year-over-year.

Its larger video business pulled in $86 million in Q4, up 8.7% and marking its strongest revenue quarter in the category in two years.

Harmonic added an additional 17 software-as-a-service (SaaS) video customers in Q4, with more than half that are new to the company. Harmonic said it powered more than 50,000 live streaming channels globally at the end of the period, up 15% year-on-year.

For Q1 2021, Harmonic expects cable access segment revenues to be in the range of $36 million to $41 million, outpacing the $24 million generated in Q1 2020. Q1 2021 Video segment revenues are expected to be $61 million to $66 million, ahead of Q1 2020 revenues of $54.4 million.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE