Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital Conference
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN Ecosystem
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Google Cloud puts Intel inside Anthos in 5G push

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/23/2021
Comment (0)

Google announced another partnership – this time with Intel – to bolster its Anthos for Telecom product launched last year. Telecom "is a pretty big area of investment for us," explained Shailesh Shukla, VP and general manager for Google Cloud's networking effort.

And despite its mammoth size, Google doesn't think it can tackle the industry alone. "We are bringing together an entire ecosystem," Shukla added. Shukla explained that there are three main elements to Google's new partnership with Intel:

  • Google Cloud will support Intel's FlexRAN reference software, which is designed to allow network operators and equipment vendors to build 5G operations using Intel's silicon.
  • Intel will add Google's Anthos for Telecom to its lab in New Mexico, allowing potential customers to test out their services on top of the platform prior to deployments.
  • Google and Intel will team up with other software vendors and developers to create dozens of use cases for 5G and edge computing across industries like retail, healthcare, manufacturing and media.

Dan Rodriguez, VP and general manager of Intel's Network Platforms Group, explained that the partnership is about ensuring the companies' products are "pretested and precertified." Doing so will allow Google and Intel – along with their network operator, software and hardware partners – to more quickly deploy products and solutions for either regular consumers or enterprises.

Shukla outlined a number of specific use cases that he said exemplified what Google and Intel are trying to do. In one example, retail stores could deploy connected video cameras that would monitor shoppers' actions in order to make decisions about stocking and promotions. Such a system would leverage video analytics running on the edge and cloud computing capabilities of Google paired with networks based on Intel's designs and silicon.

Already Shukla said Major League Baseball is using Anthos to monitor video feeds inside baseball stadiums. One use case from such a setup would allow fans to immediately see the trajectory of a player's pitch – is it inside or outside of the strike zone?

Naturally, both Shukla and Intel's Rodriguez nodded to the potential for open RAN to aid in their efforts. They said the open RAN trend – which promises to allow network operators to mix and match components from a variety of vendors – would support more innovation within the networking space.

Google's new pairing with Intel represents another step along the company's path into telecom and networking. Google is hoping to encourage service providers to put their own IT and networking software into its cloud – at the same time, it's also working to encourage enterprises to use its software to deploy their own private wireless networks. In pursuit of this goal, Google is taking a magnanimous approach by designing Anthos for Telecom on Kubernetes that can be inserted into other clouds, such as those from Microsoft or Amazon.

Under CEO Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud has been hiring top executives around the world to break into the telecom market. And the company already has some progress to show: For example, it announced a tie-up with vendor Nokia last month; separately, Canadian network operator Telus signed up for Google's cloud for 5G and edge computing.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed Assets
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ritchie Peng: Building Optimal 5G Networks by Sustained Innovation By Huawei
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why performance management is at the heart of successful managed SD-WAN By Jay Stewart, Accedian
Reliability: A keystone in the post-pandemic world By Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE•ISBE
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE