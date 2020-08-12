Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge

While organizations around the world are increasingly running core business functions in the cloud, there are still many opportunities to help businesses leverage cloud capabilities at the edge of their networks, tapping into high-speed 5G connectivity.

To help organizations do so, we announced our telecommunications strategy in early 2020, including a collaboration with AT&T to deliver Google Cloud capabilities at the edge using AT&T network connectivity, and Anthos for Telecom, bringing the Anthos application platform to the network edge.

Today, we're excited to take another step forward. We're teaming up with popular industry application providers to deliver more than 200 partner applications at the edge, from 30-plus launch partners, on Google Cloud (for a complete list, visit my original blog post here).

Bringing applications to the edge with 5G

Here's why this is important: Organizations with edge presences – like retailers operating brick-and-mortar stores, transportation companies managing fleets of vehicles, or manufacturers relying on IoT-enabled equipment on shop floors – have an opportunity to modernize processes and deliver new experiences with cloud capabilities at the edge.

By partnering with these Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), we're enabling the rapid delivery and deployment of new vertical services and applications, leveraging Google Cloud core components, including Anthos, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), as well as Google's global edge network and our telecom partners' networks.

Companies across industries still often rely on robust on-premises systems or even small on-site servers to tackle core computing tasks. But with new 5G capabilities delivered at the edge, retailers can, for example, build enriched in-store visual experiences streaming directly from the network. Or manufacturers can run advanced AI-based visual inspections directly from 5G-enabled devices – all without the need for local processing power – helping reduce cost and the need for on-site space.

Leveraging existing global networks from Google and our communication service provider (CSP) partners, businesses can optimize latency, lower processing costs by processing data and compute cycles at the edge, reduce costs and processes associated with data storage, and eliminate the need to transport data from the edge to a central location for real-time computation. Furthermore, through our partnerships with leading CSPs, customers can leverage high-speed 5G connectivity, enabling a variety of deployments: within a private enterprise network, within the Google network or within the CSP's network, so customers have a high degree of control over their data.

Anthos provides a consistent platform for all application deployments, both legacy as well as cloud-native. Customers can leverage a programmatic, outcome-focused approach to managing policies for apps across environments, and enable greater awareness and control with a unified view of services' health and performance.

Partners with applications spanning multiple industries are joining our ecosystem today, making their products deployable at the edge with Google Cloud. We're excited to work with this group of partners, and to grow our ecosystem with additional partnerships, more solutions, and new verticals.

To learn more and see the complete list of Google Cloud ecosystem partners, please visit my original Google Cloud blog post.

— Amol Phadke, Managing Director, Telecom Industry Solutions at Google Cloud