Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

FreedomFi wants private wireless to be as easy as launching a website

News Analysis Martha DeGrasse, Contributor, Light Reading 10/23/2020
Comment (0)

Virtualization and open source software are making wireless networks more like IT networks, and the coders at FreedomFi want to give enterprises a way to take advantage of this. CEO and Founder Boris Renski, who also started Mirantis, is leading a team that's developing core network software for private LTE and 5G networks. They're using Facebook's Magma platform, which Renski hopes will be the Linux of the network core. It provides unified core functions for LTE, 5G standalone (SA) and Wi-Fi, built as a set of cloud-native microservices.

This is not a plug and play solution for companies that want to use private LTE instead of Wi-Fi. The FreedomFi solution is for sophisticated customers who have already decided they want to create an open source cellular network. These are companies that are willing and able to do some legwork up front in order to have a private network that will be more economical and customizable down the road. FreedomFi jumpstarts the process for them by supplying a "hardened" version of the Magma Project code in the form of a $300 gateway which can control about five radios. The gateway connects to the small cells, and also to any standard switch that has Internet access. Once connected to the Internet, the network can be controlled by FreedomFi's cloud-based orchestrator.

So far FreedomFi has 50 live sites deployed across seven customers. These customers include two utilities, a manufacturing company, a wireless Internet service provider, a cable company, and two of the nation's top ten satellite operators. Renski is most excited about the opportunity with satellite companies, who came to private LTE because they were already providing backhaul for regional mobile network operators (MNOs).

"These guys are looking to monetize their assets more efficiently rather than being dumb pipes to an MNO," he said. "They launch their own LTE-based access network. I would call them small-scale mobile broadband initiatives."

FreedomFi customers can obtain spectrum by acquiring CBRS licenses or using unlicensed CBRS spectrum. Renski said FreedomFi can secure spectrum access for customers who need help via relationships with CBRS spectrum management providers Federated Wireless and Google.

The company says its gateways can work with almost any CBRS small cell, many of which can be bought online. FreedomFi is testing its software with new small cells as they hit the market. Renski said integration on the data plane is usually not too hard, but when customers want to manage the configurations of the small cells it becomes more challenging. For this the core network software needs drivers that are specific to the type of small cell, and FreedomFi has developed these for a number of mainstream small cells.

Eventually, Renski foresees large customers deploying FreedomFi core networks with a variety of different small cells in one network, using radios from various vendors for different use cases.

"I think that open source projects like Magma will become over time this vendor-agnostic small cell operating system," Renski said. "Today, if you look at how the small cell vendors operate, they embed their own proprietary core or they have no core at all."

DIY core networks are not for everyone (yet)

FreedomFi has just 15 employees, and so far has not sent any of them to a physical customer site. "We ship the gateway to the customer and the customer will do all of the set-up themselves," Renski said. He said the FreedomFi team will set up an exact replica of a customer network in its lab in order to help the customer troubleshoot.

Right now the idea of an open source, locally hosted cellular network may seem daunting to many companies, but Renski is confident that this will change with time. He compares today's cellular networks to the Internet of 25 years ago, when launching a dot.com company involved spending thousands of dollars to buy a server, rack space, a database, and an operating system license.

"With LTE and 5G it's kind of the same," he said. "You need to go get spectrum ... you need to go to one of the network equipment providers to get a radio from them, you need to buy expensive network core software from somewhere, and integrate all of that. It takes a long time." FreedomFi wants to make launching an on-premise wireless network as easy and inexpensive as launching a website.

— Martha DeGrasse, special to Light Reading. Follow her @mardegrasse

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 27, 2020 How to build cloud-native applications for Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE