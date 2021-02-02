Fiber vendor AFL buys Beam Wireless

SPARTANBURG, SC – AFL, an international manufacturer of fiber optic cable and accessories, and provider of engineering and installation services, announces it has acquired Beam Wireless, Inc., a service and solutions provider headquartered in Greenville, SC. Beam Wireless offers turnkey DAS, DRAN (passive DAS), 5G, Small Cell, Public Safety and Private LTE (CBRS) services.

"With the addition of Beam Wireless' service and solution portfolio, AFL is expanding our footprint, strengthening our position and enhancing our service offering in the HetNet market," explained Seneca Mullins, vice president of AFL's Enterprise Network Services. "Our combined synergies will drive our ability to provide a more comprehensive, full-service solution that includes monitoring and support, and serves a wide range of clientele."

Founded in 2015, Beam Wireless supports wireless carriers, venue owners and management, third party solution providers, DAS integrators and OEMs, special event organizations and more. Known as a trusted advisor to organizations from the NFL to large service providers, Beam has connected sports and entertainment venues, business and school campuses, healthcare institutions, commercial real estate, government and municipalities, public safety, airports and transit.

"AFL and Beam Wireless both believe in Customers First as a Core Value, and strive to give our customers the best-connected experience," commented Michelle Rhodes, president and CEO of Beam Wireless. "Beam's efficiency, eye for detail, design and performance expectations, customer service and integrity mirror that of AFL's. Combining these strengths is a winning combination."

In 2014, AFL's Enterprise Services launched its Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) solutions business which included in-building wireless, small cell and Wi-Fi solutions. In 2019, AFL acquired Optical Telecom's specialized indoor and outdoor DAS capabilities which expanded its enterprise solution portfolio.

Mullins continued, "Beam Wireless' services include consulting, data collection, design, commissioning, optimization, maintenance and monitoring, and auditing. As we continue to develop our enterprise business, we commit to serving our collective customer base with the experience, know-how and high-quality service we are known for."

AFL will maintain the Beam Wireless brand as part of AFL Enterprise Services. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

AFL