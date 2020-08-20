Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
AfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAsia Tech 2020 Edge Computing
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Eurobites: Sunrise tries on Red Hat for size

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 8/20/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Kudelski H1 whacked by pandemic; CityFibre rolls along M4 corridor; Spotify goes quiet.

  • Switzerland's Sunrise has turned to Red Hat for the development of a "hybrid cloud-ready platform," one that the operator hopes will ease its migration from old-school architectures to a microservices environment. Sunrise – currently the subject of a $7.4 billion takeover bid by cable giant Liberty Global – has already shifted several critical customer applications to the new architecture, including the wonderfully named Roaming Cockpit, which enables customers to configure roaming services and to purchase roaming packages for travelling abroad.

  • Still in Switzerland, media content protection firm Kudelski Group saw pandemic-related project delays and cancellations savage its first-half figures, with revenues down from $400.6 million last year to $320.1 million this time around, while operating income before depreciation and amortization was down from $15.5 million to $4.9 million. The company now expects full-year EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of $45-$55 million.

  • UK alternative fiber network provider CityFibre has announced fresh investment in Swindon and Slough, two towns situated in the M4 corridor west of London. In Swindon, CityFibre is investing £40 million ($52.4 million); in Slough, it's £24 million ($31.5 million). VolkerSmart Technologies will be doing the digging and rolling on both projects. CityFibre is under pressure to extend full-fiber networks to 8 million UK properties, up from a previous target of 5 million, after its £200 million ($253 million) takeover of FibreNation from TalkTalk in January of this year. (See CityFibre expands UK empire with £200M acquisition and CityFibre plans jobs splurge to boost UK fiber build.)

  • Spotify, the Swedish-owned music streaming service, went down for more than hour worldwide on Wednesday, leaving millions bereft of their favorite tunes but at least – in some cases – out of range of hugely irritating adverts. As the BBC reports, the issues began at 1 p.m. BST and were resolved after about 90 minutes, though without any real explanation of what went wrong.

  • Cloud services firm UKCloud has been recognized for its support of ex-military personnel by Britain's Ministry of Defence. In announcing its award, UKCloud referenced Danielle Thomas, who, after a period of self-doubt and uncertainty following a spell serving in the British Army, has found fulfilling work as an NOC Associate at the company. UKCloud is a signatory to the Armed Forces Covenant, which is described by its backers as a "promise by the nation ensuring that those who serve or who have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly."

  • A study by UK mobile operator O2 has confirmed what we already know: COVID-19 has brought about a sea-change in our approach to shopping. The study found that 44% of customers believe the pandemic will have a permanent impact on the way they shop, with 47% stating that the number of times they shop online will definitely increase. For more details that aren't that surprising really, clickhere to download the full report.

  • Fun Fact Corner: On this very day, 124 years ago, two American brothers of Swedish immigrant stock, John and Charles Erickson, teamed up with a Mr. A. E. Keith to file an application for the patent to the world's first dial telephone based a "finger wheel" dial instead of clunky push buttons. Patent No. 597,062 was granted about a year and a half later. For the full story, told in loving detail by the Kansas Historical Society, click here.

    'I'm sorry sir, I didn't quite catch that... you want to register a patent for what?'
    "I'm sorry sir, I didn't quite catch that... you want to register a patent for what?"

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Leading Lights Awards
    August 21, 2020,
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
    August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
    August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
    September 8, 2020 6GHz Band for 5G - Understand the Opportunities for Operators and Regulators
    September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
    September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
    September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
    DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
    AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
    Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
    Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE