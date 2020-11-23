Dish to use Mavenir for messaging

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Mavenir today announced that DISH Network has selected Mavenir's cloud-based carrier messaging solution, which leverages Rich Communication Services (RCS) and Messaging-as-a-Platform (MaaP) technologies. Building upon the companies' RAN announcement earlier this year, Mavenir is providing DISH with highly-scalable and intelligent cloud-native software in a virtualized, automated environment, leveraging open interfaces and artificial intelligence (AI).

DISH will deploy Mavenir's RCS Business Messaging solution, which will enable advanced voice and multimedia messaging (including cloud-native video, VoWiFi and VoLTE), to deliver best-in-class customer support capabilities. Using AI and chatbots, customers will have access to services from an app where they can engage virtual assistants to answer questions, investigate and modify subscription plans, and participate in promotions.

"Mavenir's innovative, cloud-native software solutions are compliant with our reimagined network architecture, which enables us to change the wireless business model and select vendor services and functions on demand," said Marc Rouanne, DISH Executive Vice President and Chief Network Officer. "Mavenir is already playing an important role in our RAN software, and with this agreement we now look to them for messaging services, and beyond."

"We are honored to be partnering with DISH as they set the new standard for the U.S. wireless industry, building a transformative network that will be highly automated, efficient, and scalable," said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. "We will enable DISH to provide innovative 5G services on demand, addressing new enterprise use cases based on network slicing and features with agility, speed and automation at a significantly lower cost compared to traditional operators."

Mavenir