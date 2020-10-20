Dish taps Hansen for product and service catalog

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH today announced that it has chosen Hansen Technologies' catalog-driven software solutions as it builds the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-compliant 5G network. These solutions include a product and service catalog, built from open APIs, that will seamlessly integrate with DISH's customer and network systems.

As part of the agreement, Hansen will provide DISH with the Hansen Create-Deliver-Engage Suite. The suite, including the unified catalog, CPQ and order management, consists of cloud-based applications that will enable DISH to automate its BSS and OSS processes, power real-time fulfillment and quoting and help accelerate the introduction of new 5G-based services and business models.

Dish Network