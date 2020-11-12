Casa Systems joins TIP's OpenBNG effort

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native, virtual and physical infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed telco networks, today announced it will join the Telecom Infra Project's(TIP) Open and Disaggregated Broadband Network Gateway (OpenBNG) initiative. OpenBNG is the result of collaboration between Telefónica, Deutsche Telecom, BT and Vodafone, and sets important standards for equipment that operators deploy in current and future networks to deliver fixed broadband services.

OpenBNG is an initiative within TIP's Open Optical & Packet Transport (OOPT) Project Group's Disaggregated Open Routers (DOR) sub-group. The goal of the OpenBNG project is to develop solutions that overcome some of the most critical issues that operators face when deploying fixed access services to a range of different customers (e.g. residential, SOHO, SME). One short-term challenge for these fixed access services is handling continuous traffic growth, which not only affects performance, but also determines the most adequate location for BNG functionality.

