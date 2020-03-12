Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Brewing Japanese price war could spell trouble for AT&T, Verizon

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 12/3/2020
Comment (0)

There are growing indications that Japanese wireless network operators are in the early stages of a potentially massive pricing war, one that could significantly reduce costs for customers while at the same time cutting into operators' revenues.

And there's a good chance top executives at AT&T and Verizon are watching the situation with growing dismay.

How might market minutia 6,000 miles away affect the fortunes of two of the biggest wireless network operators in the US? Both developed markets are pivoting to 5G and both potentially will feature the exact same structure: Three incumbents challenged by an upstart using fancy new networking technology to offer cheaper services.

Of course, there are plenty of puzzle pieces that will need to fall into place before US operators might face the kinds of situations that Japanese operators are now dealing with – and there's no assurance those puzzle pieces will actually materialize. Indeed, there's no way of knowing whether these initial pricing skirmishes in Japan will even blossom into an all-out war.

Nonetheless, the situation is certainly worth watching.

A Japanese Amazon

The current situation in the East traces its origins to Rakuten, an ecommerce startup (think Japan's Amazon) that, in 2018, decided to enter the country's mobile market. To do so, the company embraced cutting-edge, virtualized and open radio access network (RAN) technology that leverages data center designs supporting cheap hardware powered by very complex software. Virtualized open RAN technology allows Rakuten to cut roughly 40% out of its capital expenses and 30% out of its operating expenses, the operator said, allowing it to charge just $30 a month for its 5G service – about 70% less than its rivals.

That rock-bottom offer appears to have pushed at least one of Rakuten's rivals to respond. NTT Docomo this week announced it will sell 20GB of 5G data for around $29 per month, around half of what its fellow incumbents SoftBank and KDDI charge. The move follows calls by the country's prime minister for operators to lower their fees amid a pandemic that has forced just about everyone inside and online.

"It is an aggressive plan which will require the other incumbents to respond, and therefore likely lead to a period of negative consumer mobile communication revenue growth," financial analysts at New Street Research wrote in a note to investors this week of Docomo's price cut.

America's Rakuten

The reason Verizon and AT&T might be closely watching the goings on in Japan is because they may soon face a similar situation sparked by a similar upstart: Dish Network. Thanks to a 2019 agreement among Dish, T-Mobile and the US government, Dish is today offering mobile services as an MVNO (just as Rakuten did initially) and plans to build a nationwide 5G network (just as Rakuten is doing now).

And Dish has loudly touted the fact that it plans to use the same open RAN technology that forms the basis of Rakuten's network.

Those factors, alongside Dish's massive trove of spectrum, are giving some analysts a positive outlook on Dish.

"We believe Dish presents an attractive option on the 5G future," the financial analysts at Raymond James wrote in a note to investors last month.

If Dish does follow through on its 5G plans, the company is expected to use its shiny new network – one unburdened with existing customers and legacy network technologies – to dramatically undercut existing offerings by the likes of Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

However, Dish will undoubtedly be hampered by the scope of its 5G ambitions. For example, Japan is about 4% the size of the US, meaning that operators there have much less geographic territory to cover. Nationwide mobile coverage is a typical prerequisite for most US consumers. Dish has said it can cover wide swaths of US territory for roughly $10 billion, but whether it can do so and offer speedy, cheap services afterward remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, the unfolding situation in Japan certainly has implications for the US market. After all, whatever Japanese missteps Rakuten may make will only inform Dish's US strategy.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
How and why FedEx is getting into edge computing, 5G

FedEx is working with Dell and Switch to build mini data centers in its facilities for edge computing. What the company might do with those resources could have implications for 5G.

Race update: For every ten US 5G customers, there's one Chinese 5G basestation

China's telecoms regulator counts fully 600,000 5G basestations in the country. Meantime, one analyst firm has recorded sales of just 6 million 5G phones in the US this year.

Tesla's 5G stop sign: Self-driving needs 'no connectivity whatsoever'

Tesla, the world's most valuable auto maker, plans to charge $10,000 for its new self-driving service. Meanwhile, 5G remains free to users on most top-tier mobile plans.

Operators edge toward revenues from low-latency services

Edge computing promises to reduce users' latency speeds. And now, some operators are not only addressing the space but seeking revenues from the sale of low-latency services.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
December 9, 2020 Application Integration for OCP and CNFs
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
'5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Huawei: Building Future-Oriented 4G Foundation to Maximize Network Value By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
What's next for CSPs? By Andrew Walker, Accenture
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE