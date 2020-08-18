Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
AfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAsia Tech 2020 Edge Computing
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Apstra AOS integrates with Juniper Networks and Sonic

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/18/2020
Comment (0)

MENLO PARK, Calif. – Apstra, the pioneer of Intent-Based Networking (IBN) and multinational software company today announced the latest evolution of its flagship product, Apstra AOS, preparing for the rapid growth of the Intent-Based Networking market.

AOS 3.3 introduces advanced IBN capabilities to Juniper Networks switching in addition to a wide array of operational and open-networking enhancements that enable enterprises to react more quickly to compressed timelines and unforeseen business shifts while delivering the best end-user experience possible. These significant product enhancements will dramatically increase the speed and reliability of how networks are deployed and operated in the data center.

According to a recent Global Market Insights report, Intent-based Networking market growth exceeded $900 million in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 30% between 2020 and 2026. The accelerated adoption of IBN solutions comes at a time when data centers must meet the compressed timelines of the business while delivering operational simplicity that meets or exceeds the cloud, but with reliability. Deploying an IBN solution is critical for enterprises doubling down on digital transformation efforts, which require data center network agility, increased availability, and improved ROI. Businesses are three times more likely to fail in their digital transformation efforts if they don't transform their networks first.

"The monitoring and managing of Data Center operations continue to grow progressively more complex and increasingly mission-critical as enterprises accelerate their digital transformation," said Mansour Karam, Founder and President of Apstra. "IBN is the solution that many network architects and operators are counting on to help their organizations keep up. As the rise of IBN comes into focus, extending our unique and advanced IBN capabilities to Juniper Networks, paired with the operational enhancements, allows us to deliver our industry-leading solution across a wider variety of hardware choices."

Read the full release here.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)
Apstra

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 8, 2020 6GHz Band for 5G - Understand the Opportunities for Operators and Regulators
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE