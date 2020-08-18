Apstra AOS integrates with Juniper Networks and Sonic

MENLO PARK, Calif. – Apstra, the pioneer of Intent-Based Networking (IBN) and multinational software company today announced the latest evolution of its flagship product, Apstra AOS, preparing for the rapid growth of the Intent-Based Networking market.

AOS 3.3 introduces advanced IBN capabilities to Juniper Networks switching in addition to a wide array of operational and open-networking enhancements that enable enterprises to react more quickly to compressed timelines and unforeseen business shifts while delivering the best end-user experience possible. These significant product enhancements will dramatically increase the speed and reliability of how networks are deployed and operated in the data center.

According to a recent Global Market Insights report, Intent-based Networking market growth exceeded $900 million in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 30% between 2020 and 2026. The accelerated adoption of IBN solutions comes at a time when data centers must meet the compressed timelines of the business while delivering operational simplicity that meets or exceeds the cloud, but with reliability. Deploying an IBN solution is critical for enterprises doubling down on digital transformation efforts, which require data center network agility, increased availability, and improved ROI. Businesses are three times more likely to fail in their digital transformation efforts if they don't transform their networks first.

"The monitoring and managing of Data Center operations continue to grow progressively more complex and increasingly mission-critical as enterprises accelerate their digital transformation," said Mansour Karam, Founder and President of Apstra. "IBN is the solution that many network architects and operators are counting on to help their organizations keep up. As the rise of IBN comes into focus, extending our unique and advanced IBN capabilities to Juniper Networks, paired with the operational enhancements, allows us to deliver our industry-leading solution across a wider variety of hardware choices."

