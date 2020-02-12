Access Communications rolls out Harmonic's 'CableOS' platform

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Canadian telecommunications company Access Communications has deployed Harmonic's industry-leading CableOS Platform to transform its broadband operations, lower opex with green technology and deliver a superior subscriber experience. As the industry leader in virtualized access and distributed access architectures (DAA), Harmonic enables Access Communications to expand broadband capacity with increased simplicity, unparalleled flexibility and cost efficiency.

"Access Communications is a not-for-profit co-operative connecting the province of Saskatchewan for over 40 years. Delivering reliable, affordable and faster broadband services to our communities is critically important for us," said Jeffrey De Sarno, chief technology officer at Access Communications. "We chose Harmonic, the market leader in virtualized access technology and distributed access architectures, because it is driving a smarter, more flexible broadband future. Leaning into Harmonic's expertise, we are rapidly building out our next-gen access network."

Access Communications adopted Harmonic's software-based CableOS Platform in a DAA architecture deployed with the Ripple R-PHY node, as well as third-party nodes, allowing swift capacity improvement and extending the life of its hybrid fiber-coaxial network. Using the CableOS Platform, Access Communications can transition to the next generation of broadband networks while consuming significantly less power than traditional solutions.

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers more than 2 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable operators worldwide.

