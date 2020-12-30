Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

5G trends to watch in 2021

Column Chris Nicoll, Principal Analyst, Wireless and Mobile, ACG 12/30/2020
Comment (0)

Next year will be an interesting one in the telecom industry and the trends we will see in 2021 set the stage for how well 5G will succeed.

For 5G to live up to its billing as being more than just fast 4G, several things will need to happen. Let's focus on the mobile core as a critical inflection point for the industry. The RAN delivers the speed and coverage determining what services can be supported – the "how much" and "where." The network's core provides the "what" – the critical services and features providing the expected added value of 5G.

Work continues with LTE – one of the few technologies to live up to its name: Long Term Evolution. Telefonica Germany announced this month that it had improved its 4G coverage to reach 98% of the German population and 5G NSA, which relies on the 4G network for signaling and control, remains the most popular strategy to deploy early 5G services.

However, it is 5G that will drive most of the anticipation and activity in 2021.

Trends to watch in 2021:

  • The mobile core becomes the multi-service hub for mobile networks, serving as a key integration point for mobile networks by supporting 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G services. The Asia-Pacific region's (APAC) need for Multi-G support drives early deployments of a single core to support 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G services, with most of the developed world concentrating on 4G and 5G integration.
  • Private networks utilize cloud providers including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud for their mobile core. Questions on performance, pricing and data security/regulatory adherence must be addressed before broad-based MNO usage appears.
  • Off the Shelf (OTS) hardware options for virtualized and cloud solutions increase, adding acceleration and AI capabilities in addition to general purpose (HP2) processing. Increasingly customizable OTS platforms drive a balancing and rationalization of purpose-built, virtualized and cloud-native solutions.
  • 5G Core (5GC) deployments pick up speed in 2021, with more networks opting to deploy multi-mode cores supporting 4G, 5G NSA and 5G SA. The impact of COVID-19 and the shift to distributed network services expand the use case for SA's network slicing and lower latency services. Transport network operations software will need to be upgraded to support slicing orchestration, providing a ripple effect to network investment.
  • Advanced 5G services such as gaming, virtual reality (VR), and automated applications (robotics, vehicles) see broader trials, POC and deployments in 2021, with commercial success still TBD. Specific markets, such as Japan and South Korea, see commercial success with gaming, and autonomous vehicles in Japan and China, but widespread commercial success is still elusive.

'Small-Cell Cellular Antennas at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis' by Tony Webster is licensed with CC BY-SA 2.0.
"Small-Cell Cellular Antennas at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis" by Tony Webster is licensed with CC BY-SA 2.0.

More trends to watch:

  • Few advanced services are available nationwide. Regional or city-based services (such as Verizon's Ultra-Wide Band 5G) continue in 2021 with MEC, Network Slicing and URLLC services rolling out in a controlled, focused manner. Nationwide services will be VPN-like with more limited SLAs and KPIs.
  • The push toward "open" continues in 2021 but does not necessarily represent operators adding multiple new players. The logistics and cost of testing, integration, operation, training and licensing also represent barriers to bringing in numerous new vendors and this will continue. However, the current environment provides the groundwork for future expansion of suppliers as the open ecosystem matures and overcomes many of the existing barriers.
  • Security becomes a heightened requirement as 5G becomes more pervasive, opening up faster avenues for cyber attacks. Securing hybrid virtualized, open and cloudified structures requires an overlay security apparatus, which should drive a new market for network, platform and application security oversight and management.

    5G is still in the build-out phase in much of the world. Few networks outside of South Korea have commercialized the unique services expected of 5G, including gigabit connections, ultra-low latency and massive IoT connections. The changes that will be trending in 2021 for the network – especially the mobile core – lay the groundwork for the 5G networks that will live up to the hype and appear in 2022/2023 and beyond.

    — Chris Nicoll, Sr. Principal Analyst, Omdia

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    More Blogs from Column
    COVID-19, network reuse contribute to strong PON market

    Omdia's Julie Kunstler outlines why the broadband equipment market uptick will keep on going in 2021.

    Why 2021 should be the year uCPE (finally) makes its mark

    Omdia expects uCPE revenues to more than triple to reach $93.5 million in 2021 and then $1.78 billion by 2024. Enterprise SD-WAN is a key driver of all that growth.

    Openet acquisition, customer cloud migrations boost revenue for Amdocs

    Predictably solid results are sweetened by an AWS deal expansion, making the cloud giant the preferred provider for Amdocs' internal IT transformation.

    Managed Wi-Fi: Why it's never been more important

    With many more people working from home because of COVID-19 and Wi-Fi 6 rolling out, service providers need a good managed Wi-Fi solution to keep customers satisfied.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
    January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
    February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
    March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
    April 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
    May 20, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
    June 17, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
    July 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
    August 19, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    September 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
    October 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Lowering the Latency
    November 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
    China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
    The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
    Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
    Assuring the Service Lifecycle in a Cloud-Native Network for 5G By Michal Fridman, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, RADCOM
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
    CommScope CTO: My 2020 predictions – direct hits and near misses By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE