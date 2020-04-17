Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

ZTE, Red Hat team on VNF deployments

4/17/2020
Comment (0)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Red Hat and ZTE have developed a new solution aimed at helping service providers more effectively deploy virtual network functions (VNFs) for Red Hat OpenStack Platform on ZTE XCLOUD hardware. This collaboration is designed to aid telecommunications companies gain greater traction in deploying 5G services with the backing of a common telco cloud infrastructure.

A solution for next-generation 5G strategies

Red Hat OpenStack Platform on ZTE hardware will offer a replicable, cost-effective network solution for telcos and will provide a foundation for transforming traditional core data centers into more agile, efficient and innovative open environments. Based on recent Red Hat internal testing, the solution can speed integration time on ZTE hardware by up to 5x as telcos launch 5G technologies. For one customer, a similar previous implementation by ZTE would usually take almost 3 weeks, whereas now, it can be finished in 3 days by standardizing the configuration and maximizing automation benefits.

ZTE also plans to use Red Hat OpenStack Platform to provide the integrated environment for VNF services in ZTE Openlab, specifically in the Nanjing and Brussels locations. This will help showcase the new reference architecture to customers and partners who want to build NFV/SDN applications and solutions. Additionally, ZTE has completed VNF certification on Red Hat OpenStack Platform 13 and plans to begin certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16 this year.

Red Hat and ZTE have worked with Vodafone Idea Limited, India's leading telecom service provider, to deploy its VNF services on Red Hat OpenStack Platform to help deliver its end-to-end horizontal cloud platform

Stability built by Red Hat OpenStack Platform

As communication service providers explore new architectures to better meet new customer demands, pairing ZTE's VNFs with Red Hat OpenStack Platform offers telcos a powerful combination for next-generation network services. Red Hat OpenStack Platform gives service providers the stability of long-life releases backed by a five year support lifecycle, allowing them to focus on business, not managing infrastructure.

Red Hat

