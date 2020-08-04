VMware surpasses major Virtual Cloud Network milestones

PALO ALTO, Calif. – VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced the number of Virtual Cloud Network customers now exceeds 15,000, including 89 of the Fortune 100 and eight of the top 10 Telcos, and has grown on average 50% each fiscal year since May 2018. VMware’s Virtual Cloud Network solution is an integral component of VMware Cloud Foundation, which is offered on all major hyperscale cloud providers – AWS, Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud – and uniquely enables VMware to make private clouds as efficient and agile as public clouds and support business continuity efforts.

The company also announced new networking and security innovations that will significantly enhance any company’s ability to deliver the public cloud experience on-premises. With the VMware NSX-T 3.0 and VMware vRealize Network Insight 5.2, enterprises gain even higher levels of automation and insight for networking functions that span services from Layer 2 switching all the way to Layer 7 application firewall, load balancing and IDS/IPS filtering.

Seven years ago, VMware pioneered software-defined networking, de-coupling network functions from physical devices analogous to de-coupling virtual servers from physical servers. This helped reduce application deployment times from months to minutes and made microsegmentation economically and operationally feasible to help stop the internal, lateral spread of malware. Two years ago, VMware introduced the Virtual Cloud Network, extending virtual networking and security capabilities from edge to core to cloud for any workload running in VMs, containers, or bare metal. Today, VMware’s Virtual Cloud Network solution is the industry’s only complete Layer 2-7 virtual networking stack, delivering highly innovative capabilities for switching, routing, firewalling, and SD-WAN completely in software for enterprise and Telco/5G environments.

