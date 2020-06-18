Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Verizon's Virtual Network Services taps Cisco for new white box

Kelsey's Grammar Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 6/18/2020
Comment (0)

Verizon has updated its Virtual Network Services portfolio with a new white box option – Cisco's 5000 Series Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS).

Virtual Network Services (VNS) is Verizon's catalog of virtual network functions (VNFs), and the service provider's enterprise customers can now deploy VNFs such as SD-WAN, security services, WAN optimization and more on Cisco's ENCS universal CPE device. Amit Kapoor, director of SDN Services for the Verizon Business Group, explains that the white box is tightly integrated to both Verizon's core network and BSS/OSS to provide customers with access to a fully automated service that allows them to make changes to the configuration of ports on-demand, for example.

"The addition of Cisco's ENCS solution allows us to deliver that same virtualized functionality and fully end-to-end service chaining [as in the data center] for our customers, and specifically those that have a preference for a turnkey Cisco ecosystem," says Kapoor.

The ENCS compute can be deployed on the customer premise; Kapoor says the first use case of VNFs deployed on the device included Cisco's SD-WAN service, integrated with Palo Alto security features. Verizon is also using "Cisco's MSX [Managed Services Accelerator] solution as the master controller or orchestration to offer the turnkey lifecycle automation functions of deploying virtualized images on the ENCS box, performing the lifecycle functions of additions, removals, assurance and more," adds Kappor.

In lieu of using purpose-built devices such as routers, firewalls and switches, Verizon's enterprise customers can access the VNS portfolio to deploy, manage and orchestrate VNFs from a central location.

"Cisco’s virtualization solutions can help Verizon Business customers with a preference for Cisco’s ecosystem to easily deploy agile enterprise networking solutions, which is what all companies need today to continue to stay resilient and competitive," says Scott Harrell, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco’s Intent-Based Networking Group, in a statement.

Verizon has partnered with other suppliers on white boxes that support Virtual Network Services, including the recent addition of Lanner Electronics' uCPE. In addition, Verizon works with a number of both hardware and software vendors for its VNS platform including CheckPoint, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, ADVA and more.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Kelsey's Grammar
NTT's Chaplin on instilling inclusivity in diverse teams

Marilyn Chaplin tells WiC how to lead diverse and inclusive teams, NTT's initiatives to support women in leadership roles, and the challenges of managing a global – and increasingly mobile – workforce.

Podcast: 5G Americas President Chris Pearson on momentum for standalone 5G

Pearson shares his forecast for when standalone 5G will emerge and the potential barriers to commercial deployment.

NTT's Santos on cybersecurity defense for COVID-19 responders

In this Mentor Spotlight, Edith Santos explains how NTT is addressing the cybersecurity threat landscape in light of COVID-19 and why enterprises need buy-in at the top to implement a successful cybersecurity strategy.

Podcast: University of Chicago's Nick Feamster on staying connected in a pandemic

Feamster joins the podcast to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Internet traffic.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE