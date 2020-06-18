Verizon Business to sell Cisco's enterprise compute system

BASKING RIDGE, New Jersey – Verizon Business is expanding its Virtual Network Services (VNS) portfolio for enterprise customers with the introduction of Cisco's 5000 Series Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS). The Cisco ENCS purpose-built platform will now be included within Verizon's catalog of virtual network functions and service chains that are offered to customers.

Verizon's VNS portfolio allows customers to replace traditional network devices, such as routers, firewalls and switches, with virtual network functions (VNFs), which can be managed and orchestrated from a central location. VNFs help expedite customers' digital network transformation by reducing or removing the need for manual intervention, building flexibility and agility into an organization's ability to scale capacity, prioritize application availability quickly, and respond to changing business needs. The Cisco ENCS is a purpose-built compute platform optimized for Network Function Virtualization.

"Customers need to be able to quickly and easily deploy network services to branch locations as their business needs evolve," said Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President of Business Products. "The addition of Cisco's ENCS compute platform to our VNS portfolio is another way for us to help enterprise customers simply deploy enterprise networking solutions for a more responsive, scalable and flexible network."

"The integration of Cisco's ENCS solutions into Verizon's VNS portfolio is another example of how our two companies continue to work together to enhance the possibilities of network virtualization," said Scott Harrell, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco's Intent-Based Networking Group. "Cisco's virtualization solutions can help Verizon Business customers with a preference for Cisco's ecosystem to easily deploy agile enterprise networking solutions, which is what all companies need today to continue to stay resilient and competitive," says Harrell.

