U.S. Cellular joins O-RAN Alliance

U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM) today announced that it has joined the O-RAN ALLIANCE, uniting with technology companies around the globe working to drive new levels of openness in the Radio Access Network (RAN) of next-generation wireless systems. As U.S. Cellular continues its multi-year plan to deploy 5G throughout its footprint, open RAN architecture can help accelerate delivery of advanced 5G capabilities to customers.

"We are committed to driving innovation and bringing the latest technology to our customers that enhances their wireless experience, and we can do that faster and more efficiently with an open, intelligent and interoperable RAN that in turn promotes a diverse vendor community and open-market competition," said Narothum Saxena, vice president of advanced technology and systems planning at U.S. Cellular.

Jeff Baenke, vice president of technology development at U.S. Cellular added, "We are excited to join the O-RAN ALLIANCE and contribute to the standardization of critical interfaces. This ALLIANCE is instrumental to enabling innovation in a multi-vendor network."

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of more than 190 mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the RAN industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks.

