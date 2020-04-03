Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

TIM teams with Google Cloud

3/4/2020
Comment (0)

ROME – TIM and Google Cloud today announce the signing of their official agreement for a joint technology collaboration, following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in November 2019 between both companies. TIM and Google Cloud have agreed to work together to build innovative Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud services for TIM's expanding technology services portfolio. As a result of this collaboration, TIM intends to extend its leadership in Cloud and Edge Computing services. TIM aims to boost the growth of its revenues from technology services, with the objective of reaching 1 billion euros in revenues and 0.4 billion euros in EBITDA by 2024.

Under the new agreements, the two companies will implement joint go-to-market initiatives to help Italian companies of all sizes, from all industries, to take advantage of the benefits of cloud technologies faster. For example, Public Sector and Government Services organizations will be able to leverage TIM as their cloud infrastructure and services provider, benefiting from local data controls, and support from TIM as their preferred go-to partner for any professional services. –

To accelerate new product development for customers, TIM and Google Cloud engineers will work closely together to create highly innovative cloud solutions for the Italian market. This close collaboration will bring Italian businesses the latest advancements in digital transformation and other emerging technologies, helping them to go truly digital. –

TIM confirms its own planned investments in innovation and the creation of new, modern Data Centers, as well as the development of new cloud-related competencies, also through new hires and an extensive training plan involving 6,000 people in the commercial, pre-sales and technical areas. –

And as part of a continued commitment to Italy, Google Cloud will partner with TIM to open new cloud regions in Italy. With these new regions, Google Cloud and TIM customers operating in Italy will benefit from low latency and high performance of their cloud-based workloads and data.

The partnership with Google Cloud will also allow TIM to further its key role in supporting the technological innovation of Italian businesses, where innovative technologies – such as Cloud, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) – will play an increasingly pivotal role for the competitiveness of Italian companies and the development of the national economy as a whole.

Telecom Italia
Google Cloud

