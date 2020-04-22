Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Tech Mahindra teams with IBM

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/22/2020
Comment (0)

NEW DELHI – Tech Mahindra Ltd. a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, is collaborating with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to help businesses transform their operations and accelerate their hybrid cloud strategies. Tech Mahindra will help clients migrate core business applications to the IBM public cloud using IBM Cloud Paks.

As part of this relationship, IBM and Tech Mahindra will establish innovation centers designed to help address complex business problems across industries, including telecommunication, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, retail and healthcare. The first center is planned to open in Bengaluru, India, later this year and specialize in transformation solutions built with IBM Cloud Paks, enterprise-ready containerized software solutions running on Red Hat OpenShift. Tech Mahindra currently plans to open additional centers throughout North America and the United Kingdom in 2020.

Pawan Sharma, President & Global Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tech Mahindra, said "The collaboration with IBM will help us accelerate the development of cloud-based applications for our customers and build multicloud data management solutions on the industry-leading hybrid platform. The commitment to building Innovation Centers aligns with our TechMNxt charter, an initiative that leverages emerging technology to solve real-world business problems for customers."

Tech Mahindra is the latest company to join the IBM public cloud ecosystem, a new initiative to support global system integrators and independent software vendors to help clients modernize and transform mission-critical workloads on the IBM public cloud. The IBM public cloud is the industry's most open and secure public cloud for business. With its security leadership, enterprise-grade capabilities and support for open source technologies, the IBM public cloud is designed to differentiate and extend on hybrid cloud capabilities for enterprise workloads.

"This collaboration with Tech Mahindra is designed to help speed how businesses migrate critical enterprise workloads to the IBM public cloud and transform their operations using cloud-native technologies," said Bob Lord, SVP, Cognitive Applications, Blockchain and Ecosystems, IBM. "IBM Cloud Paks are designed to help businesses speed their journeys to the cloud by giving them the flexibility and choice they need to modernize their applications. Because they are pre-integrated to deliver specific customer use cases, they can help quickly address pressing challenges for businesses across multiple industries."

Tech Mahindra aims to help clients build scalable, cloud-native applications that can help address the most critical data and workload. Tech Mahindra's technologists can also assist Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to develop network automation solutions, IT infrastructure and application modernization, further helping clients shift complex and mission-critical enterprise workloads to the IBM public cloud. The collaboration is in line with Tech Mahindra's TechMNxt charter, which focuses on providing solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the customer's evolving and dynamic needs. The innovation centers will be driven by Tech Mahindra's spirit to deliver tangible business value and experiences to solve real business problems.

Tech Mahindra

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
