Cloud Native/NFV

Synamedia teams with AWS

6/8/2020
LONDON – Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). By combining AWS's public cloud expertise with Synamedia's video software expertise, the two firms aim to accelerate the adoption of cloud TV services worldwide. Video service providers get to create and monetize compelling multi-screen video experiences using Synamedia's Infinite cloud TV platform and realize the benefits of AWS's renowned reliability and cloud elasticity.

Operators already using Synamedia's Infinite cloud TV platform on AWS include Astro in Malaysia and E-Vision, a subsidiary of Etisalat Group, which has recently launched a multi-country, multi-tenant OTT service.

Infinite allows video service providers to process, secure, distribute and monetize premium video across all devices. It uses machine learning and AI to deliver a personalized TV experience that boosts revenues and supports a range of security services to protect operators' revenue streams:

Astro, Malaysia's leading content and consumer company, is enhancing its service to deliver a seamless premium video experience to its subscribers across all devices using Infinite running on AWS. Subscribers can upgrade to new hybrid DTH and IP-enabled 4K UHD set-top boxes with a new UX and Synamedia Cloud DVR.

In January 2020, E-Vision, a subsidiary of Etisalat Group, announced it had selected Infinite and Synamedia's video network technologies for its new multi-country, multi-tenant OTT service. The platform, running on AWS, is already live in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. It provides operators in the MENA region and Pakistan with a state-of-the-art platform to launch and run multi-screen, multi-language OTT services quickly and cost-effectively.

Read the full announcement here.

Synamedia

