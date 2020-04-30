Podcast: Orange Business Services CEO Helmut Reisinger on coping with COVID-19

In this podcast, Kelsey Ziser and I are joined by two executives from Orange Business Services – CEO Helmut Reisinger and SVP of Customer Services and Operations Aliette Mousnier Lompre.

The focus of the discussion was on how OBS is enabling its customers to work remotely and keep their businesses going. We talk about business continuity in the time of COVID-19 and what Orange Business Service is expecting to see once cities and countries begin to slowly emerge from lockdown.

Listen to the podcast below, or subscribe and download it from Google Play, Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud or Spotify.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading