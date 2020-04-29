Microsoft reports cloud growth and 'minimal' COVID-19 impact

REDMOND, Wash. – Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

Revenue was $35.0 billion and increased 15%

Operating income was $13.0 billion and increased 25%

Net income was $10.8 billion and increased 22%

Diluted earnings per share was $1.40 and increased 23%

"We've seen two years' worth of digital transformation in two months. From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security – we are working alongside customers every day to help them adapt and stay open for business in a world of remote everything," said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. "Our durable business model, diversified portfolio, and differentiated technology stack position us well for what's ahead."

Table 2: Microsoft – Three months ended March 31, 2020



Revenue (in millions) Operating Income (in millions) Productivity and Business Processes $10,242 $3,979 Intelligent Cloud $9,649 $3,208 More Personal Computing $10,680 $3,154 Total $30,571 $10,341

Table 1: Microsoft – Nine months ended March 31, 2020



Revenue (in millions) Operating Income (in millions) Productivity and Business Processes $34,646 $14,752 Intelligent Cloud $34,995 $12,980 More Personal Computing $35,341 $11,820 Total $104,982 $39,552

"In this dynamic environment, our sales teams and partners executed a solid third quarter, with Commercial Cloud revenue generating $13.3 billion, up 39% year over year," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft. “We remain committed to balancing operational discipline with continued investments in key strategic areas to drive future growth.”

COVID-19 Impact

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, COVID-19 had minimal net impact on the total company revenue.

(Edited) Segment Highlights:

LinkedIn revenue increased 21% (up 22% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $12.3 billion and increased 27% (up 29% in constant

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 30% (up 32% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 59% (up 61% in constant currency)

Microsoft