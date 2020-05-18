Horizon launches cloud-based, hosted voice service

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Horizon, a regional fiber broadband company based in Ohio, and Official Communications Provider for the Columbus Blue Jackets, has announced the launch of their highly anticipated Horizon Hosted Voice product.

Through a partnership with Alianza, a leading cloud communications platform for service providers, Horizon’s Hosted Voice offers a new cloud-based, agile software-as-a-service VoIP solution to their business customers. Hosted Voice will run over Horizon’s fiber network and will be delivered directly to customer premises as an add-on feature with other services like Ethernet, Direct Internet Access (DIA), Dark Fiber or Wavelengths.

“Companies have been looking to eliminate and retire premise-based phone systems with cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) platforms. UC Platforms enable more complex communications with the ability to self-manage the services and eliminate capital expenditures, operating expenses and maintenance efforts.” says Craig Drinkhall, Director of Products and Sales Engineering for Horizon. “The Horizon Hosted Voice services can grow and scale with the business and can integrate multiple locations as a single company.”

The unified communication solution that Horizon Hosted Voice provides includes many features such as a scalable and future-proof cloud platform, easy geographic expansion, portals for quick and simple self-managed adjustments, competitive call plans, Hosted IP Voice Stations and Hosted SIP Trunks.

“A significant focus for Horizon in 2020 is to be more innovative by developing products and services that are both synergistic to our core fiber products, and offer a high value-add to our customers and prospects,” stated Glenn Lytle, CRO for Horizon. “Given the ever-changing environment we now live in, it is more important than ever to have a reliable, flexible and full-featured voice platform to pair with our already well-established data products,” says Lytle. “Horizon Hosted Voice provides the opportunity for us to now provide bundled products and services with a full data, internet and voice package that our customers have been urging us to offer.”

