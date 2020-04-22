Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

GIFEC in Ghana to use Parallel Wireless for open RAN

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/22/2020
Comment (0)

NASHUA, N.H. – Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based OpenRAN company delivering the world's first software-defined end-to-end OpenRAN solutions for coverage and capacity, today announced that GIFEC, a Universal Access Service Fund (UASF) , have selected Parallel Wireless OpenRAN to provide mobile telephony connectivity to underserved and unserved communities in Ghana. The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) is a special Fund set up by the Government of Ghana under the Electronic Communications Act 2008 (Act 775), designed to provide telecommunications and ICT services to unserved, underserved and deprived groups and communities in the country.

Africa is the most digitally divided continent with only 44% unique mobile users. Though Ghana has one of the more competitive telecom markets in the region, there are about One Thousand and Twenty (1,020) communities without mobile signals. Traditional 2G, 3G or 4G networks require expensive and bulky equipment to deploy and operate in these communities. These hardware-based networks are difficult and pricey to upgrade.

Parallel Wireless enables a shift to open, software-based, and virtualized OpenRAN network architectures to deliver scalable 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G software-based networks. These are cost-effective to deploy, maintain and can deliver the coverage and capacity to the end users and businesses across the country. At the end, the UASF goals of availability, affordability and accessibility to wireless services will be achieved on an accelerated timeline. The Parallel Wireless OpenRAN has shown a very strong performance, quality of service and cost benefits on six continents with:

  • The most mature OpenRAN RRUs from 2x2, 4x4, 8x8 and Massive MIMO hardware that is software upgradable to any G and can support any 3GPP compliant RAN splits.
  • COTS-based vBBU to deliver scalable capacity.
  • OpenRAN Controller software to lower the cost of RAN through simplification, automation via real-time SON, and full virtualization of networks. It also provides seamless mobility, local breakout, and low latency for the best subscriber experience for 2G voice and 4G data. The software enables OpenRAN architecture and DU/CU split by using standards-based and open interfaces between network components. It also simplifies network management and integration of new RAN products into the core of the network.

Supporting quotes

Abraham Kofi Asante, Administrator for GIFEC, said, "Universal Access and Service Fund has been in the forefront of bridging the digital divide and connecting the unconnected by exploring innovative and viable solutions including OpenRAN, this is what we need to accelerate the digital transformation in Ghana. It is imperative that Government and policymakers methodically collaborate with the private sector to create the right ecosystem. This partnership with Rainbow services and OpenRAN leader Parallel Wireless focuses on enabling connectivity for end users and many verticals including transportation, health, education, security, defense and banking services. The result would be faster time-to-market for these wireless offerings and better customer engagement. The ultimate objective of this project is to achieve 100% mobile telephone service coverage throughout Ghana by working in close partnership with the Mobile Network operators (MNOs)."

Christoph Fitih, Sales Director, Africa, Parallel Wireless, said, "The focus of our cooperation with UASF is to help to deliver on Ghana's vision of connecting Ghanaian societies, businesses, and people to allow everyone to enjoy wireless connectivity while future-proofing network investments for any future services. UASF is building an ecosystem to enable digital transformation to support government and private sector goals and we are excited to help them to achieve their mission. This project will ultimately open up our communities for development and economically empower the people. It will attract tourists, knowing that they will not be entirely cut off from the rest of the world because of poor network services when they visit."

Parallel Wireless

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Connectivity and Cybersecurity in the Transformative Cloud Era
Article: Your Information Close Enough to the Edge
Article: 5G Makes Virtualization Vital, Not Optional
Success Story: NFV/Cloud Network Readiness
Datasheet: nGeniusONE- Service Assurance Platform for Service Providers
Growth Without Limits: Digital Realty’s journey to becoming a global leader in colocation
Enabling IT Agility for Accelerated Business Transformation
HVC - Future proofing your colocation business
Webinar - Enabling Growth and Service Excellence for Colocation Providers by Out-tasking Data Center Operations
Switch Customer Story
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
April 30, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE