Eurobites: Telecom Italia cozies up to Google via Noovle acquisition

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: 5G fanfare in the Nordics; Orange Money adds channels; AWS gives its blessing to Telefónica's cybersecurity arm.

Telecom Italia (TIM) has moved a little closer to Google with its acquisition of Noovle, a Milan-based ICT consultancy that specializes in cloud services and is one of Google Cloud's main partners in the Italian market. According to TIM, the deal will allow it to "expand its innovative public, private and hybrid cloud services offer," and it will also bring more than 100 Google Cloud experts onto the TIM payroll. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Telia Sweden has its first major commercial 5G network up and running, in Stockholm. The operator says that 15 basestations are already in place and that a further 60 or so will be added in June, in partnership with Ericsson. Telia is confident that the network will cover "most of central Stockholm by Midsummer." Ultimately, the 5G network will be expanded to a further 12 cities, including Gothenburg and Malmö, where it will be launched later this year.

Breathing down Telia's neck, rival operator Tele2 has also switched on its 5G network, and from June onwards its customers will be able to tap into 1Gbit/s speeds in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö, using 80MHz bandwidth on the "C-band."

Orange has opened up two new Orange Money "remittance corridors," one from France to Burkina Faso and the other from France to Morocco. This means that people from those two countries but living in France can use their Orange Money account, via their smartphones, to send money to their family and friends.

ElevenPaths, the cybersecurity arm of Spain's Telefónica, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status, meaning that the company has demonstrated to AWS that it knows what it is doing when it comes to helping enterprises deploy complex cloud security projects on AWS.

Dailymotion, the online video platform owned by France's Vivendi, has teamed up with Huawei to offer international and local content as the Chinese vendor seeks to further raise its profile in Europe in the face of hostility from the Trump administration, Reuters reports. Huawei Video will integrate the Dailymotion player into its application.

Also getting it together – though in this instance in the area of business support systems (BSS) – are Ireland-based Openet and India's Tech Mahindra. The pair have announced a "global strategic partnership" that they hope will make it easier for their customers to smoothly reach the nirvana of "digital transformation" that is being necessitated by the advent of 5G.

Sweden's Edgeware is undertaking a large-scale trial of its cloud-based "elastic CDN" offering with an unnamed customer. If successful, the CDN will be used to deliver adaptive bitrate (ABR) content to that customer's OTT subscribers. Edgeware's technology is composed of a software-defined cache control and management function, and a TV delivery mechanism. Together, says Edgeware, they help CDN owners better cope with sudden spikes in video consumption.