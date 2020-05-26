Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Eurobites: Telecom Italia cozies up to Google via Noovle acquisition

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 5/26/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: 5G fanfare in the Nordics; Orange Money adds channels; AWS gives its blessing to Telefónica's cybersecurity arm.

  • Telecom Italia (TIM) has moved a little closer to Google with its acquisition of Noovle, a Milan-based ICT consultancy that specializes in cloud services and is one of Google Cloud's main partners in the Italian market. According to TIM, the deal will allow it to "expand its innovative public, private and hybrid cloud services offer," and it will also bring more than 100 Google Cloud experts onto the TIM payroll. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

  • Telia Sweden has its first major commercial 5G network up and running, in Stockholm. The operator says that 15 basestations are already in place and that a further 60 or so will be added in June, in partnership with Ericsson. Telia is confident that the network will cover "most of central Stockholm by Midsummer." Ultimately, the 5G network will be expanded to a further 12 cities, including Gothenburg and Malmö, where it will be launched later this year.

  • Breathing down Telia's neck, rival operator Tele2 has also switched on its 5G network, and from June onwards its customers will be able to tap into 1Gbit/s speeds in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö, using 80MHz bandwidth on the "C-band."

  • Orange has opened up two new Orange Money "remittance corridors," one from France to Burkina Faso and the other from France to Morocco. This means that people from those two countries but living in France can use their Orange Money account, via their smartphones, to send money to their family and friends.

  • ElevenPaths, the cybersecurity arm of Spain's Telefónica, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status, meaning that the company has demonstrated to AWS that it knows what it is doing when it comes to helping enterprises deploy complex cloud security projects on AWS.

  • Dailymotion, the online video platform owned by France's Vivendi, has teamed up with Huawei to offer international and local content as the Chinese vendor seeks to further raise its profile in Europe in the face of hostility from the Trump administration, Reuters reports. Huawei Video will integrate the Dailymotion player into its application.

  • Also getting it together – though in this instance in the area of business support systems (BSS) – are Ireland-based Openet and India's Tech Mahindra. The pair have announced a "global strategic partnership" that they hope will make it easier for their customers to smoothly reach the nirvana of "digital transformation" that is being necessitated by the advent of 5G.

  • Sweden's Edgeware is undertaking a large-scale trial of its cloud-based "elastic CDN" offering with an unnamed customer. If successful, the CDN will be used to deliver adaptive bitrate (ABR) content to that customer's OTT subscribers. Edgeware's technology is composed of a software-defined cache control and management function, and a TV delivery mechanism. Together, says Edgeware, they help CDN owners better cope with sudden spikes in video consumption.

  • Quortus, a UK-based provider of private edge, 4G and 5G network software, has secured investment from Communications Systems, an "IoT intelligent edge" company in the US, and Cellxion, a UK provider of customized wireless offerings for government agencies.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    May 26-28, 2020,
    5G Networking Digital Symposium
    June 1-4, 2020,
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 9-11, 2020,
    Cloud Native World
    June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
    May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
    May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
    May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
    June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
    June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
    June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
    June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
    June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
    June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
    5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
    5G Power BoostLi Helps TIM Brazil Reduce Battery Theft Risks and Get Ready for 5G By Huawei
    Altice Portugal RAN Reduces Electricity Bill Costs by 9% by Using Huawei 5G Power BoostLi By Huawei
    Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE