Equinix wraps $335M Bare Metal buy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Equinix, the global interconnection and data center company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Packet, a leading bare metal automation platform. The transaction, announced on January 14, 2020, accelerates Equinix's strategy to help enterprises seamlessly deploy hybrid multicloud architectures.

As a part of the $335 million transaction, the combined company will operate the existing Packet business as "Packet, an Equinix company," while developing new solutions for enterprise customers that combine Packet's leading bare metal automation technology with the rich ecosystems, global reach and interconnection fabric of Platform Equinix®. Zachary Smith, former CEO of Packet, will serve as managing director of the bare metal business.

By leveraging Packet's innovative and developer-oriented bare metal service offering to accelerate its organic bare metal solution development, Equinix aims to create advanced solutions for enterprises to rapidly deploy digital infrastructure at global scale with differentiated performance and robust integration to the public cloud. Businesses will be able to deploy advanced IT infrastructures via the physical or virtual consumption model of their choice, enabling them to more easily reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything that matters to their business.

