Deutsche Telekom taps Adtran for Access 4.0 OLT network

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. & BONN, Germany – ADTRAN, Inc., a leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, announced today that Deutsche Telekom (DT) has selected ADTRAN's SDX OLT solutions for deployment as part of its new and innovative Access 4.0 network, as well as to be deployed in its existing architectures along with ADTRAN's industry-leading SDN-enabled management system, Mosaic Cloud Platform. The goal of DT's Access 4.0 program is to create an open, programmable, easily extensible and highly scalable access platform to cost-effectively and rapidly deliver Gigabit services as a first edge-cloud use case. As part of this partnership, Deutsche Telekom and ADTRAN have aligned joint developments for the Access 4.0 project, based on principles defined by the Open Networking Foundation's SDN-Enabled Broadband Access (SEBA) reference architecture.

Access 4.0 is integrating software-defined networking (SDN), disaggregated hardware components and network functions virtualization (NFV) technologies in an open ecosystem to gain flexibility while lowering overall deployment costs. In the first phase, Access 4.0 will focus on DT's fiber access network that can scale to support a mix of residential, enterprise and backhaul services. ADTRAN's SDX OLT solutions integrate into Access 4.0's SEBA-based architecture to provide carrier-grade GPON and XGS-PON service delivery in an open ecosystem. DT values ADTRAN's FTTH and SD-Access leadership, especially as related to its commitment to build deployable solutions based on the Open Networking Foundation's VOLTHA hardware abstraction, which enable the operator to rapidly pivot as the market evolves.

