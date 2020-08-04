Deutsche Telekom offers managed network services for Microsoft Azure

BONN, Germany – Deutsche Telekom is now offering managed network services for Microsoft Azure. As one of the newest partners in Europe, DT is now covering the network portfolio of Microsoft's public cloud platform. This will further strengthen the two companies' collaboration for public cloud services.

The demand for managed, secure network connections is growing as more and more companies migrate elements of their IT landscapes over to the cloud. That’s why Deutsche Telekom has joined the Azure Networking Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner program. In doing so, Europe’s largest telecommunications company will be uniting the best possible network with additional expertise in Microsoft’s special network services. This includes, for example:

Virtual WAN (to connect various locations)

ExpressRoute (for private connections with Azure data centers)

Security measures (firewall, combating DDOS attacks)

In Europe, Deutsche Telekom covers managed services in the areas of Cloud Connectivity and Cloud Security. Being an Azure MSP member, Deutsche Telekom experts are able to provide customers with even more support when migrating to Azure and operating Microsoft services. They are also involved in the further technical development of network elements.

Deutsche Telekom offers its services in most Azure regions and connects them with one another. This means companies can access their applications and data via data centers located all over the world.

