Cloud Native/NFV

Dell offers hybrid cloud subscriptions

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/25/2020
Comment (0)

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Dell Technologies announces the latest advancements to Dell Technologies Cloud, including a new subscription-based model that makes it easier to buy and scale hybrid clouds, lowering the barrier of entry and speeding time to value. Offered with infrastructure services, Dell Technologies provides the industry’s fastest hybrid cloud deployment, allowing a growing number of customers to accelerate hybrid cloud deployments and simplify IT operations.

The new subscription model is available today with Dell EMC VxRail, the only jointly engineered hyperconverged infrastructure offering with VMware and deeply integrated with the VMware Cloud Foundation hybrid cloud platform. With this release of new subscription-based configurations supported by Dell Technologies Services, customers – including cloud service providers – can deploy a hybrid cloud in as little as 14 days and scale their environments in as few as five days, making this the fastest hybrid cloud deployment in the industry.

Select configurations of Dell Technologies Cloud are now available as a subscription. The subscription includes the hardware, software and services – including support, deployment and asset recovery – offering customers everything they need to easily get their hybrid clouds up and running. Dell Technologies support experts can guide customers through deployment, expansion and retirement, providing a single point of support accountability to streamline their service experience and expedite issue resolution. Customers can also seamlessly expand their environment without having to renegotiate terms or, in some cases, without having to extend contracts.

The subscription is sold with a one- or three-year agreement and is priced on a per node, per month basis, for as little as $70/node per day. With this simple pricing structure and infrastructure services, customers can rapidly deploy hybrid clouds in their on-premises data centers and out to edge locations to better meet demands in today’s on-demand economy.

Dell Technologies (Nasdaq: DELL)

