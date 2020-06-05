Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Dell, HPE, white boxes dominate cloud server market

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/6/2020
Comment (0)

LONDON — After a strong close to 2019, the server market continued to rebound in the first quarter of 2020, riding a COVID-19 demand wave, as enterprises and consumers increased their reliance on cloud services to cope with the global lockdown, according to Omdia.

Driven by a surge in demand from hyperscale cloud service providers, global server shipments surged by 27 percent during the final quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019 and the final quarter of 2018. A total of 11.9 million servers shipped for the entire year of 2019, up from 11.4 million in 2018.

Server shipments during the first quarter of 2020 totaled more than 3.3 million, almost 1 million more than the first quarter of 2019, according to Omdia’s assessment of current data. Vendors achieved record shipments in March, driving a strong close to the first quarter of 2020. Over the month of May, Omdia will collect data from server vendor to conclusively report the numbers of servers shipped in the first week of June.

“Multiple data points from vendors and end-users indicate that during the first quarter of 2020 cloud service providers continued to expand their server installed base to accommodate a ramp-up of consumer and enterprise demand,” said Vlad Galabov, principal analyst for data center IT, at Omdia. “Enterprises increased their investment in servers as these organizations prepare employees and business processes for remote working. Meanwhile, telecommunications network providers ramped up server deployments to cope with increased demand on wireless and wired networks. As a result, the server market attained a quarter of year-over-year growth exceeding 30 percent.”

From a revenue perspective, the server market reached $22.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 17 percent from $19.4 billion in the third quarter of 2019. For the entire year of 2019, server revenue declined 6 percent, to $78 billion, due to a decline in server prices. Prices declined as vendors passed down lower component prices to their customers, mainly in the memory market, as reported by the Omdia Data Center Server Equipment Market Tracker.

“Cloud service providers remain the growth engine of the server market as enterprises continue to shift workloads and physical servers to off-premises data center that are run by cloud-service providers,” Galabov said. “Omdia believes that a new equilibrium will be established between enterprise- and service provider-operated data centers as many enterprises will want to keep certain workloads or data on premises. We estimate that about one in four servers in 2024 will be owned and operated by an enterprise.”

The 2020 outlook

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Omdia lowered its 2020 server market forecast by 700,000 units to 12.2 million, in line with deteriorating macroeconomic forecasts and global supply chain disruption. Server vendors stated they encountered significant supply chain disruptions in 1Q 2020 and lowered production output due to reduced workforce numbers in February and the beginning of March. However, final data points indicate that the vendors resolved these issues and achieved record shipments in March.

Omdia is set to raise its forecast for 2020 by at least 500,000 units to over 12.7 million servers and will monitor the situation to accurately project the longer-term effect of the COVID-19 lockdown and resulting economic impact on the server market.

“We now have multiple indicators that the start to 2020—and likely the entire first half of the year—will see the server market grow double digits over 2019,” Galabov said. “However, it’s important to avoid underestimating how much the server market could be impacted by the looming global recession. Many enterprises and governments are likely to postpone investing in new servers in the second half of 2020. Additionally, despite vendors and distributors successfully managing the supply chain challenges in the first quarter of the year, Omdia continues to receive reports of strain and shortages in components globally.”

“The outcome of the second quarter of 2020 will be key in understanding the impact of the global lockdown on the server market. In one scenario we’re exploring, a decrease in enterprise investment is more than offset by a surge in service providers expansion in response to strong demand for cloud and telecommunication services. The COVID-19 pandemic could accelerate global digitization and business models transitions, permanently accelerating demand for data center compute.”

White Box Vendors improve their market position

Looking at vendor market share, the group of White Box Vendors, including Wiwynn, QCT (Quanta), Tyan (MiTAC), and Ingrasys (Foxconn), garnered 19 percent of server revenue after cumulatively shipping servers worth $4.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. White Box Vendors have established themselves as preferred server vendors to cloud service providers and have the most to gain from the cloud data center expansion in 2020.

Dell EMC captured 17 percent of the server market and remained the single largest OEM in the final quarter of 2019. The company indicated it experienced a surge in demand for its tower and branded rack servers and was aided by tailwinds from the Windows 10 refresh cycle. Dell EMC continued to face strong headwinds in the North American market while the company staged a recovery in Asia Pacific and EMEA.

HPE garnered a 15 percent share in the fourth quarter of 2019. The company’s revenue growth was boosted by the acquisition of high-performance computing vendor, Cray. HPE also indicated it is experiencing good demand for servers used for software-defined storage and hyper-converged infrastructure.

IBM and Inspur shared the No.-4 position in our market share ranking for the fourth quarter of 2019. Demand for IBM’s z15 mainframe significantly improved the company’s server revenue despite weak demand for the company’s Power Server line. Inspur reported mixed results, with competitive pressure from Huawei and H3C in China, but good sequential growth in EMEA and North America. Inspur continued to benefit from strong demand for servers configured with programmable parallel compute coprocessors.

Omdia

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - 1
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE