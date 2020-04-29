CSG's ratings and charging platform goes cloud native

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. – CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today introduced a new addition to its Ascendon platform, CSG Ascendon Rating & Charging, a fully cloud-native, serverless charging software as a service (SaaS). Now actively in use, the solution provides CSG customers with real-time online charging functionality and rating capabilities to support and scale for wireless and digital services offered today and in the future.

As device types and connections surge, operators need highly flexible solutions to rate and charge for events in real-time, at scale, and for innovative monetization models. As a fully hosted, multi-tenant, SaaS solution architected on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ascendon Rating and Charging elastically scales when volumes fluctuate allowing for efficient and cost-effective management of network resources.

The solution can be used to configure any combination of products, offers, and eligibility rules, as well as how they are sold across channels, in a matter of minutes. It enables balance sharing across multiple devices and services and gives operators the ability to charge dynamically based on network events, with real-time notifications to help engage the customer.

The solution also provides online charging system (OCS) capabilities including real-time authorization and balance management for voice, data, content and digital services; usage processing and rating; and dynamic entitlements that ensure accurate charging.

Read the full announcement here.

CSG