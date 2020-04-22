Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Ciena's Blue Planet contributes to Linux Foundation's ONAP for 5G

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/22/2020
Comment (0)

HANOVER, Md. – As part of its ongoing commitment to support open source projects and service providers' efforts to deliver advanced services like 5G, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), is contributing new functionality and code to the Linux Foundation's open source Open Networking Automation Platform (ONAP) Policy Framework. These additions give service providers, who have deployed ONAP, more flexibility for creating and administering intent-based policies supporting automation use cases.

To complement open source efforts in the market, Blue Planet is componentizing its portfolio, making specific capabilities within the platform available individually as consumable components. This allows global service providers to augment ONAP with key functionality from Blue Planet to build a best-in-class operational software stack that accelerates the journey to more open and automated networks.

Key Facts:

  • The Policy Framework is the critical decision-making element in ONAP, which plays an important role in automation use cases, such as placement of virtual network functions to meet changing service requirements and restoring the network following failure. Blue Planet's contribution to ONAP, being made in conjunction with a major service provider, adds new functionality and code to the Policy Framework to help service providers increase operational agility, adapt to new demands and lower costs.
  • As networks are transforming to deliver dynamic and virtualized services, Blue Planet's new componentization strategy enables service providers who have deployed ONAP to leverage standard Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to integrate microservices-based components from Blue Planet within ONAP. This provides them the freedom to combine open source and commercial solutions to accelerate their automation initiatives.

Executive Comments:

  • "Solution componentization, such as Blue Planet's ONAP policy capability, provides service providers with a much-needed tool to create best-in-class software stacks. Service providers should insist that their vendors demonstrate the willingness and ability to componentize to support their operations automation and related business growth strategies."
  • Dana Cooperson, Research Director, Analysys Mason
  • "We greatly value contributions to ONAP from all strategic players as we work together as a community to accelerate real-time, policy-driven orchestration. Blue Planet's continued support is a testament of its commitment to open source and advancing today's networks."
  • Arpit Joshipura, General Manager of Networking and Orchestration, Linux Foundation
  • "As the industry prepares for more on-demand services like 5G network slicing and network-as-a-service, service providers are looking for automation solutions that both contribute to ONAP and complement it. Blue Planet is invested in supporting service providers in using automation to transform and future-proof their networks."
  • Kailem Anderson, Vice President of Portfolio and Engineering, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena

Blue Planet

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Connectivity and Cybersecurity in the Transformative Cloud Era
Article: Your Information Close Enough to the Edge
Article: 5G Makes Virtualization Vital, Not Optional
Success Story: NFV/Cloud Network Readiness
Datasheet: nGeniusONE- Service Assurance Platform for Service Providers
Growth Without Limits: Digital Realty’s journey to becoming a global leader in colocation
Enabling IT Agility for Accelerated Business Transformation
HVC - Future proofing your colocation business
Webinar - Enabling Growth and Service Excellence for Colocation Providers by Out-tasking Data Center Operations
Switch Customer Story
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
April 30, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE