Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Alkira introduces first on-demand multi-cloud network, deployed in minutes

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/15/2020
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, California – Alkira emerged from stealth mode today, and unveiled Alkira Cloud Services Exchange™(CSX), the first unified, on demand, multi-cloud offering. Alkira CSX enables cloud architects and network engineers to build and deploy a point and click multi-cloud network in minutes, with the flexibility to turn services on and off as the business requires, with no upfront CapEx. The service is simple to deploy and operate - no certified training is required. Alkira CSX is available on demand today at www.Alkira.com.

"Now more than ever, businesses rely on a mobile workforce and applications accessed in the cloud, securely and on demand. This shift requires that IT organizations have extreme agility, automated scaling, and the highest level of network resiliency," said Amir Khan, CEO and founder of Alkira. "Alkira CSX reinvents cloud networking, delivering as-a-service consumption of a global multi-cloud network with unified services, security, intent-based policy, visibility and governance. Alkira CSX seamlessly connects to your corporate infrastructure and enables customers to secure and connect a multi-cloud environment in minutes, providing businesses the agility they need to navigate through volatile market conditions."

"Alkira is a game-changer that empowers networking professionals to build and operate a network as a utility and address the challenges that enterprises face connecting and supporting multiple clouds," said Ernest Lefner, co-founder and Vice-Chairman of ONUG. "Alkira is like having your own personalized virtual co-location capability for cloud network access. It comes with a rich suite of secure and resilient unified services that enable on-time and at scale cloud connectivity. Alkira CSX handles the heavy lifting in operationalizing virtual cloud networking including the delivery of new capabilities like patching, security, monitoring, troubleshooting, visibility and upgrades, which are all handled transparently."

Alkira CSX addresses enterprise customer requirements including:

  • Resilient network connectivity - from on-premises to clouds - including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure.
  • Cloud-to-cloud connectivity within and across regions.
  • Regionalized cloud to Internet or SaaS connectivity.
  • Integration of a global multi-cloud network services suite including security, global load balancing, and IP address management.
  • A rich operations suite including a unified visibility dashboard.
  • Granular billing for a multi-cloud network and services for better financial management and control.

"Alkira Cloud Services Exchange is the first unified multi-cloud network with an integrated network services marketplace, deep network insights and governance - resiliently delivered on demand and as-a-service," said Atif Khan, CTO and founder of Alkira. "At the heart of Alkira CSX are Alkira Cloud Exchange Points™ (CXPs), which are globally distributed multi-cloud points of presence, providing a full routing stack and network services capabilities. CXPs natively leverage cloud capabilities, when and where needed. Alkira CSX and CXPs are built on top of Alkira's Multi-Cloud Fully Integrated Routing and Services Technology (Multi-Cloud FIRST™) architecture."

Organizations no longer need to study and work around the different networking constructs and dependencies of each cloud. Alkira CSX portal offers an intuitive design canvas with dramatically simplified graphic modeling of the network, including network services, network segmentation, and visualization of intent-based policy applied across multi-cloud networks.

Alkira CXPs provide a single point of entry into the entire customer multi-cloud environment. The architecture has built-in scale, availability, redundancy, and end-to-end cloud independent network segmentation. This allows customers to globally segregate different types of traffic, move compliance workloads to the cloud while accelerating their cloud adoption.

Alkira will go-to-market through a partner ecosystem. See comments from World Wide Technology (WWT), Nissho USA, EOS IT Solutions and Bridgepointe Solutions. More information for partners is available here.

Funding:
Alkira has raised $30M to date from Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital and GV (formerly Google Ventures). Kleiner Perkins and Sequoia Capital jointly led the Series A, with GV investing in a follow-on round of financing. Previously, Sequoia led the Series A and Series B rounds in Amir Khan's first company, Viptela, which was acquired by Cisco in 2017 for $610M. Alkira's Board of Directors includes:

  • Amir Khan, CEO and founder of Alkira
  • Atif Khan, CTO and founder of Alkira
  • Bill Coughran, Partner at Sequoia Capital
  • Mamoon Hamid, General Partner at Kleiner Perkins
Alkira

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Connectivity and Cybersecurity in the Transformative Cloud Era
Article: Your Information Close Enough to the Edge
Article: 5G Makes Virtualization Vital, Not Optional
Success Story: NFV/Cloud Network Readiness
Datasheet: nGeniusONE- Service Assurance Platform for Service Providers
Growth Without Limits: Digital Realty’s journey to becoming a global leader in colocation
Enabling IT Agility for Accelerated Business Transformation
HVC - Future proofing your colocation business
Webinar - Enabling Growth and Service Excellence for Colocation Providers by Out-tasking Data Center Operations
Switch Customer Story
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, NULL
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, NULL
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, NULL
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, NULL
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 15, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Personalizing Customer Experience for 5G
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE