Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive Summit
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

After R&D slog, Nokia's software biz is targeting juicier profits

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 5/29/2020
Comment (0)

In the time of coronavirus, software is a good place to be. Just ask Bhaskar Gorti, the boss of Nokia's fledgling software business. While the rest of his employer's organization was in decline, Gorti's unit managed to grow in the recent first quarter. Unlike the loss-making networks business, more than six times as big from a sales perspective, it also recorded a profit.

A business that deals in intangible code seems tailormade for the era of lockdowns and social distancing. But the standalone software business was first announced to the wider world more than three years before the virus appeared, built on Nokia's existing applications and analytics expertise. Now a unit generating about $3 billion in annual sales, its first-quarter revenues were 13% up on the year-earlier amount. More impressive was the €70 million ($77.7 million) in operating profit, after a €7 million ($7.8 million) loss in the same part of 2019.

Profitability has recovered after a bold effort by Gorti to replace a gallimaufry of software tools with a single platform, described by Nokia as a common software foundation (or CSF). "If every product has its own platform and its own logging mechanism and database, we are duplicating effort for every part," he tells Light Reading. Cost savings are not the only benefit, either. "The velocity at which we can introduce new products and R&D productivity have gone up."

Nokia's Bhaskar Gorti speaking at a capital markets day event in 2016.
Nokia's Bhaskar Gorti speaking at a capital markets day event in 2016.

The overhaul looks timely, as well. Telco software is increasingly shifting into the cloud, a move that may gather pace during the pandemic. With its CSF, Nokia can profitably develop products for either a customer's own infrastructure or a public cloud. "The most difficult thing was the R&D aspect and we feel very good about that," says Gorti. "Now it is about the commercial transition."

So what proportion of sales currently falls into the "software-as-a-service" (SaaS) category? Gorti is not citing figures, saying only that Nokia does a "good percentage today which is recurring" while conceding the SaaS business is still not "at maturity." Helpfully enough, a sales organization dedicated to software has been taking shape as part of Gorti's unit. Partnerships with Dell-owned VMware, IBM-owned Red Hat and Amazon Web Services could also prove important.

Whether selling on-premises or cloud products, however, Gorti's expectation this year is not that sales will grow but that profitability will keep rising. "The margin profile will continue to improve," he says. "A typical software business by moving to SaaS can smooth the wallet a bit, but all along the free cash flow and operating profit should continue to improve."

While he is not disclosing any profitability targets, the major investments that produced the CSF are now behind his organization, he says. Hailing better productivity, Nokia Software spent about €458 million ($508 million) on R&D last year, 6% less than in 2018, while its operating profit soared 31%, to €589 million ($654 million). "Of course, we are spending a significant amount on enhancing the platform, but a higher proportion of this is going into business logic and application logic," says Gorti.

Software in a time of COVID-19
Coronavirus has thrown up a new set of challenges in this area. Think of R&D and most laypeople conjure up images of messy labs populated by technicians in white coats conducting weird experiments. Software R&D has never had this chemistry-class resemblance, and yet it has still benefited from the physical colocation of teams, says Gorti. With most of its R&D staff now working from home, Nokia has been introducing "virtual white boards" and other useful tools to aid socially distanced collaboration.

For security reasons, it has also had to treat employees' homes as individual sites. The task of securing them and making sure staff can access Nokia's systems and other online tools has fallen to Gorti, who since January has worn a second hat as Nokia's chief digital officer. "The other thing is how to scale," he says. During the pandemic, about 1 million video conferencing sessions have taken place from employee homes each month for R&D or customer-related reasons.

As far as software goes, there has been minimal disruption. If anything, says Gorti, R&D productivity has even improved "because people can't do much outside." But other bits of Nokia have not looked quite so perky. Reporting first-quarter results, CEO Rajeev Suri blamed a €200 million ($200 million) hit to revenues mainly on supply chain issues in components-rich China. And Kristian Pullola, Nokia's chief financial officer, warned that restricted access to customer premises could be a problem in the second quarter.

It's one that could even affect the software business, acknowledges Gorti. "Of course, there will be certain top-line fluctuations that happen because when we deliver a product to a customer there is testing and suchlike that is required for us to get acceptance," he says. To minimize a need for access to customer premises when restrictions are in place, Nokia is looking even more intently at fully automated systems requiring no manual intervention. "How do we dramatically increase zero touch operations to deliver for this new way of working?" says Gorti.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

What also excites him now as a potential future growth story is the 50% of the telco software market currently served by smaller vendors, systems integrators touting customized products and operators' in-house teams. "It is putting a lot of pressure on opex and maintainability and total cost of ownership [TCO] for the operators," he says. "That is a big market we are going after from a TCO and overall lifecycle point of view."

This ambition largely explains the recruitment of Fran Heeran from Vodafone early last year. Heeran previously led Vodafone's cloud, automation and virtualization efforts, having previously worked for the Finnish vendor. Now he's back at Nokia as an executive with experience that bridges the vendor and operator worlds. "The biggest factor is not the technology but the resource pool and skillset," says Gorti about the transition to cloud-native platforms. "We are hiring quite aggressively for key talent and in many parts of the world."

Telecom software and services total revenues by vendor worldwide in 2018
(Source: Analysys Mason)
(Source: Analysys Mason)

Is further takeover activity a part of his plans? In 2017, Nokia paid €347 million ($385 million, at today's exchange rate) for Comptel, a Finnish developer of service orchestration and intelligent data products, rounding out its own business and operational support systems. Gorti says he would be interested in similar acquisitions if they would speed up progress in a particular field, but he rules out any moves based entirely on market share gains. "When you go and make acquisitions just for market share, you end up with duplicate platforms you have to support for a long time."

As things stand, he seems content with Nokia's portfolio of offerings, which make the Finnish company the biggest player in an extremely fragmented market for software and services, according to Analysys Mason. Still, Nokia accounts for only 7% of that entire market, reckons the market-research firm, giving it a huge target for growth in the future if it can fend off the challenges. Right now, Gorti's focus on the bottom line is just what the earnings-squeezed Finnish firm needs.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Networking Digital Symposium
June 1-4, 2020,
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
5G Power BoostLi Helps TIM Brazil Reduce Battery Theft Risks and Get Ready for 5G By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE