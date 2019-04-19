Video

Cloud Gaming, Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) Among Early Use Cases for 5G

4/19/2019
The GSMA's Peter Jarich discusses what we're going to see people doing in the next 24 months as 5G services really get going. He touches on consumer applications like AR, VR and eMBB, to name a few early use cases. Down the road, Jarich says that AI and other technologies will help 5G become a secure, foundational infrastructure on which to build more complex and interesting services for enterprise applications.
