Zayo commits to reaching net zero emissions by 2030

BOULDER, Colo. – Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global communications infrastructure provider, released its 2022 Sustainability at Zayo Report. The report highlights Zayo's commitment to aligning its values with its business practices and progress made toward its environmental, social, and government (ESG) milestones.

Zayo's Environmental Impact

Climate change is a growing threat to people, ecosystems and economies. Zayo is taking this threat seriously and is investing in efforts to lead the industry in addressing the issue. In 2022, Zayo formally committed to Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) by setting ambitious science-based emissions reduction targets to support environmentally sustainable growth. Through this commitment, Zayo developed a plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

Other initiatives from Zayo to mitigate its impact on climate change included offsetting its overall carbon emissions and engaging its supply chain partners to reduce their emissions.

Zayo's Social Impact

Corporate social responsibility is central to the culture of Zayo. In 2022, Zayo reinforced this commitment to culture, community, and connection with the following:

Improvements across gender and ethnic diversity throughout all levels of the organization, including the Board of Directors.

Supporting initiatives to bring Broadband to All, especially low-income students. Through the acquisition of ENA, Zayo now connects over 19,000 K-12 schools across the United States. Of those 19,000, 58% are considered to be low-income, under-served communities.

Began tracking diversity in its supply chain with year-over-year improvements in the number of women and minority-owned suppliers.

Read the full press release here.

