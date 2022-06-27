Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Climate Change

Telia seeks win-win with green energy deals

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 6/27/2022
Comment (0)

Telia Company flagged new efforts to safeguard the supply of renewable energy in the coming years by signing agreements that also support the production of wind and solar power through long-term commitments to these energy sources.

The Sweden-based operator has entered into what it describes as major Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in Denmark and Estonia. The Danish PPA with Better Energy runs for ten years, while the Estonian agreement with Eesti Energia covers five years.

Sweden-based group Telia Company has signed Power Purchase Agreements in Denmark and Estonia. (Source: Reuters /Alamy Stock Photo)
Sweden-based group Telia Company has signed Power Purchase Agreements in Denmark and Estonia.
(Source: Reuters /Alamy Stock Photo)

Although Telia says it already uses 100% renewable electricity across its footprint, a spokesperson for the operator commented that this is a way to "both secure long-term access to electricity while contributing to more renewable electricity being produced."

Indeed, group COO Rainer Deutschmann observed that "moving into the PPA space is an important step" towards achieving sustainable operations, "while providing certainty to both energy producers and us as a buyer."

In Denmark, the PPA stipulates that 125 GWh of additional renewable electricity will be supplied to the Danish electricity grid annually. Better Energy will build a new solar cell park, which is expected to be connected to the grid within two to three years.

The solar cell park will supply renewable electricity to Telia’s and Telenor's joint TTN network, covering approximately 75% of the network’s power consumption by 2024.

In Estonia, Eesti Energia will supply 156 GWh of renewable wind electricity to Telia from the end of 2022. This volume covers 70% of the power needs of Telia's fixed and mobile network, server rooms, control center and offices.

Going deeper into the green

Sara Nordbrand, Telia Company’s group head of sustainability, told Light Reading that investing in electricity produced from renewable energy sources "is a key component of Telia's environmental strategy."

She also noted that "it is equally important" to work on a number of initiatives, such as investing in more energy-efficient networks, dismantling older networks, using various energy-saving functions "and also modernizing our facilities through digitization measures."

Nordbrand said that Telia’s efforts so far have led to a 78% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in its own operations since 2018. It also wants its suppliers to follow a similar path in order to achieve climate goals.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

"We have integrated climate aspects into our purchasing process to reduce emissions throughout the value chain and have a dialog with suppliers so that they can set Science Based Targets just as Telia has done. By the end of 2021, suppliers that accounted for 27% of our supply chain’s emissions had set such targets," Nordbrand said.

She added that investments in the so-called circular economy form another important part of Telia's environmental strategy.

"The networks must be energy efficient and run on renewable electricity, but in the future their production must also be based to a greater extent on circular principles. Here, we collaborate with other operators globally to push that issue towards the manufacturers," she said.

In 2021, Telia’s total electricity consumption amounted to about 1 TWh in its own operations across all markets included. This represents 93% of the total purchased energy, while the remaining share is used for heating, cooling, vehicle fuel and backup power.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: Ensuring Day Two operations for 5G Networks
Infographic: How can you ignite 5G analytics in your network?
White Paper: Ignite 5G Analytics with Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
HPE RAN Automation - Cloudify and Disaggregate RAN without complexity
451 Report: The State of Proactive Customer Engagement in the Telecommunications Industry
TBR: 5G Economy Requires a Modernized Approach to Monetization
Telefonica: Evolving the OSS for SDN and Automation
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
Huawei and China Mobile Research Institute Jointly Launch the Industry's First Super C120+L120 Single-Fiber Ultra-wide Spectrum OTN Solution By Huawei
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE