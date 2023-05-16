Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Climate Change

Telcos go over to the green side as supply chain issues bite

News Analysis

Supply chain problems are undoubtedly a headache for the telecom industry, but it has produced a silver-green lining for the circular economy. Data from a whitepaper by TXO – a company focusing on telecom equipment sourced from the circular economy – shows that 46% of operators have turned to the secondary market and refurbished equipment because of lengthy waiting times for new equipment sourced directly from OEMs.

According to TXO data, 38% of operators say they already rely on the circular economy to overcome supply chain disruptions, while 32% would consider doing so. Yet only about 55% of companies cite sustainability as an important metric when selecting new suppliers. In a world hovering on the edge of a catastrophic climate-change abyss, that seems like a low number.

(Source: TXO)
(Source: TXO)

Speaking to Light Reading via Zoom, TXO's CEO Darren Pearce noted, however, that there is a commercial drive towards TXO's market. With many telcos seeking to reduce spending, lower equipment costs are a strong argument in favor of the circular economy.

"What we actually see is customers reviewing and reengineering what they already have, so instead of putting new parts into the network, they are choosing our market to make their existing network last longer," he says.

And while some companies may have been pushed to the secondary market out of necessity, Pearce notes that these customers are not going away. He points out that telecom equipment is designed to be very robust in terms of technical capability, and tends to be very well looked after, meaning it is still of high quality when it reaches his market. The main obstacle to companies relying more on the circular economy, he argues, is tradition and an inertia in purchasing habits.

Waste not, want not

Of course, to get the latest technology, a company will need to go directly to the OEM. According to the whitepaper data, about 18% of operators say they cannot find the products they need in the circular economy. Presumably, this means a sizeable chunk of telcos' needs could be met with refurbished equipment.

Speaking about the customer base, Pearce stresses that it is a misconception that most equipment is sourced in developed countries and resold in developing nations. "I would say 80% of our product comes from first-world economies and goes back into first-world economies," he says.

While he points out that smaller network operators are often most affected by supply chain problems because they do not source enough equipment to make them a priority for OEMs, TXO's customers include some of the biggest names in the sector. A look at the company's website shows it has worked with the likes of AT&T, BT and Telefónica.

At the moment, TXO is working with a large – unnamed – operator, which decided to rely on the circular economy to source replacements and repair parts when its contract with an OEM expired. Otherwise, this would have meant ripping out a part of its network.

Go green or go bust

It seems that conversations about sustainability in the telecom sector often boil down to the issue of energy efficiency. While this is, without a doubt, an important subject, there is no silver-bullet solution for addressing it. Scope 2 emissions – those caused by direct energy use – correspond to only about 27.6% of the operators' emissions, according to 2019 Oliver Wyman analysis.

(Source: Oliver Wyman)
(Source: Oliver Wyman)

Most emissions fall under the much less straightforward Scope 3 bracket, which includes indirect emissions generated both downstream and upstream. The biggest share here – or 28.9% of all operator emissions – comes from capital goods used by the industry. In terms of sustainability, one might therefore argue that sourcing equipment more responsibly is just as important as reducing energy use.

The industry seems to have taken notice. The GSMA, which has set a 2050 target to become net-zero, has put forward a strategy paper, in which it stresses that refurbished equipment should be given the same consideration as new in business proposals to curb the trend of shortening lifecycles and increasing waste.

At a time when European telcos are becoming increasingly weary of the ten-year technology cycles dictated by the evolution of the Gs, this idea might be more attractive than ever. Besides, increasing revenues will not get any easier if most of humanity is turned into dust.

Related posts:

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5 Digital Monetization Use Cases
ACP Optimized Sales Datasheet
Embracing Digital Ecosystems with Partner Management
Finding the Right Path for B2B2C Success
Why CSPs Need a Clear Omnichannel Strategy to Sell B2B2X Services
How Embracing Automation Can Boost Productivity, Lower Costs, and Transform Your Operations
USA Mobile Network Report
The Innovation Agenda
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE