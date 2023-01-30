T-Mobile announces 2040 net-zero commitment

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Today T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the company's latest step forward in its sustainability efforts, including an industry-leading commitment to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire carbon footprint by 2040. To bolster this new goal, T-Mobile also signed onto The Climate Pledge, a cross-sector community of companies and organizations working together to solve the challenges of cutting global carbon emissions for a sustainable future.

With the company's new commitment, T-Mobile becomes the first in U.S. wireless to set a net-zero goal for all three emissions scopes that has been validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) using their Net-Zero Standard – the world's first framework for company targets that aligns with the latest climate science. This goal covers emission scopes 1 and 2, inclusive of direct emissions from T-Mobile's operations and facilities, as well as indirect emissions from purchased electricity.

The Un-carrier's new goal also covers all remaining indirect scope 3 emissions (the company's entire footprint!) — including those produced by suppliers, customer device usage, materials and fuel required to ship products, employee travel, and more—which represents roughly two-thirds of the company's carbon footprint.

The Climate Pledge, co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a collective commitment to achieve net-zero 10 years ahead of The Paris Agreement. T-Mobile joins nearly 400 organizations that have signed the Pledge, all of which agree to:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis;

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies;

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

T-Mobile has a long track record of dedication to building a more sustainable future. It was previously the first in U.S. wireless to achieve an ambitious 100% renewable electricity goal, as well as previous science-based carbon reduction goals. The Un-carrier earned an A- for its 2022 CDP Climate Change disclosure, and was recognized in the top 20 of JUST Capital's 2023 Rankings of America's Most Just Companies, including a number one ranking in the telecom industry for environmental impact.

Read the full press release here.

T-Mobile