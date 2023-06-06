Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Climate Change

Quantifying network energy and sustainability

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes

Mobile networks consume a lot of energy, and it is impossible to escape the resulting environmental and cost challenges. The exact energy figure is hard to tell — there are no standardized reporting metrics, which is the primary point of this article.

Across the telco industry, operators and vendors have set out clear plans to address environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, with short- and long-term projects to tackle scope 1–3 emissions (for direct and indirect carbon emissions). For operators, the solution typically involves the removal or replacement of old and inefficient technologies, using energy more intelligently in the network and sourcing renewable electricity. The lifecycle of equipment and carbon intensity of passive infrastructure and construction are also areas of focus.

Today, companies publish quarterly ESG updates that track energy use. Green networks are now also a popular track at telco conferences. The recent Big 5G Event in Austin was no exception, with keynote updates from T-Mobile, the Next G Alliance and Verizon. Of particular interest was how to standardize and quantify network energy usage. For example, this might involve tracking and apportioning energy footprints (generated across multiple ecosystem partners) to future cloud native mobile services.

Proving a network's green credentials and service footprint will require transparency and benchmarking via a standardized set of metrics. The industry must define and agree on suitable KPIs. Over the last few months, several organizations have published papers to articulate, quantify and propose the standardization of network energy intensity.

Who is talking about green KPIs?

The telco industry already reports on some KPIs, but there is variation in the methods used and between similar metrics. For example, understanding the savings in one network or for one piece of equipment could differ across operators or vendors. This is exactly why many organizations and bodies want to align and standardize energy efficiency KPIs. Here is a summary of the organizations and bodies at the heart of these activities:

  • The GSMA has been a significant driving force within the mobile sector, leading ESG metric definitions. In June 2022, its ESG Metrics for Mobile proposal detailed 10 industry-specific and actionable KPIs to drive industry alignment in common ESG metrics. The metrics fall into four main categories — environmental, digital inclusion, digital integrity and supply chain — to define ESG across mobile operator networks and their operations. These initial definitions still require full-scale industrywide alignment and buy-in, but other organizations have taken note of the GSMA's drive to define these common ESG targets.
  • The NGMN Alliance added future green networks to its strategy in 2021 and has been extremely active, championing sustainable and environmentally conscious solutions. In February 2023, NGMN published a report outlining its KPIs and target values for green network assessment. This publication is part of an initiative to address and accelerate industrywide sustainability. Some of these methodologies overlap with industry efforts by other organizations, such as the GSMA. One important observation is the relationship between QoS and energy efficiency. In particular, should service levels be lowered or compromised to achieve energy efficiency gains?
  • 3GPP added an Energy Efficiency (EE) study item within its SA5 working group in Release 17. Within SA5, several technical specifications define EE KPIs for the entire 5G system, and a study item addresses new aspects of energy efficiency for 5G (TR.28.313). Notably, the group has defined mechanisms to collect measurements via operations, administration, and management (OA&M) and standardized APIs. In later releases (18 onward), 3GPP will work with other organizations (e.g., ETSI NFV MANO) to define more accurate measurements of virtualized CPU usage and define and extend current metrics for virtual machine and cloud native network function (CNF) energy usage.
  • The Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI) has produced a framework to supplement the GSMA mobile network energy efficiency KPIs and is driving sustainability, as noted by T-Mobile and Verizon at the Big 5G Event (see "T-Mobile touts 5G network sustainability, efficiency" and "6G sustainability focus shifting from energy efficiency to net zero"). Although this framework focuses on fixed telco operators, many key objectives and metrics are common across fixed and mobile. GeSI's main objectives have been to produce a pilot study to validate and fine-tune the framework, create best practices for energy efficiency and provide a toolkit to monitor energy efficiency. Collaboration across the GSMA, GeSI and other prominent industry bodies adds further weight to this area.
  • ATIS' Next G Alliance and its Green G working group is championing longer horizons to drive environmentally sustainable 6G system design. In March 2023, it produced an overview paper on KPIs for the 6G ecosystem. Identifying and characterizing social, environmental and economic drivers for future generations of wireless technology is crucial to influence deployment strategies, explained Bhushan Joshi, chair of Green G, at the Big 5G Event. ATIS will continue to work on more detailed sustainability metrics across devices and RAN, core and edge infrastructure.
  • The Open RAN MoU Group, formed by T-Mobile, Orange, TIM, Telefónica and Vodafone, published a progress update in February 2023, prioritizing energy efficiency within its report. Within the key messages around the energy efficiency of open RAN, Message 2 emphasizes the development of a cross-industry energy monitoring framework to measure power consumption and differentiate across network functions. The O-RAN Alliance has begun to study and specify network energy-saving use cases within Working Group 1, specifically investigating all required RAN counters/ KPIs for monitoring and reporting energy consumption and efficiency of open RAN nodes. Meanwhile, Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and partners are working on a UK government-funded project that aims to accelerate RAN intelligence in 5G (ARI-5G) to test and measure RAN performance, including power management and energy efficiency advancement.

What next with green networks?

To meet green network targets, the ability to measure energy efficiency using commonly understood methodologies is vital.

Standardized KPIs offer a way to consistently evaluate energy consumption and the performance of energy efficiency initiatives in telecom networks. However, defining an industry framework still requires considerable work and buy-in across the telecommunications ecosystem. If done correctly, it can enable cross-network comparisons, extend energy visibility to specific parts of the network and potentially help identify the energy consumption of end-user services.

– Ruth Brown, Principal Analyst – Mobile Networks, Heavy Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cloud-native or Bust: Telco Cloud Platforms and 5G Core Migration
Dell Private Wireless with Airspan and Druid Solution Brief
Your Guide to Actionable Sustainability in IT
Your Future-proof repair strategy
3 Steps to cultivating Sustainability as a technology innovator
Reducing cycle times for increased delivery rates
Elevating customer satisfaction in the Cable Provider Market
Connectivity for the global enterprise: how to complete your SD-WAN solution
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Indoor 5G and how to solve it

The good news is there are many ways to deliver brilliant indoor 5G networks to industrial venues, campus networks and all manner of commercial and public buildings.

Operator Survey: Open RAN for private networks

Is open RAN technology a good fit for private mobile networks? And what do network operators think? A new Heavy Reading open RAN survey delivers insight.

Operator Survey: Open RAN splits for 5G massive MIMO

Heavy Reading survey assesses the importance of the uplink performance improvement (ULPI) specification in development for massive MIMO fronthaul.

Operator Survey: Open RAN technology maturity

Heavy Reading survey identifies solid progress in open RAN technology, but the ecosystem must keep working to meet the demanding requirements of the world's mobile networks.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
China Mobile Completes China's First 5GC Resource-Pool Switchover with Huawei's Core Network O&M Solution By Huawei
ZTE reaffirms its commitment to ITU's Partner2Connect Digital Coalition By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE