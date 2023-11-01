Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Climate Change

Nokia Canada opens sustainable office in downtown Toronto

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

TORONTO – Nokia today announced the opening of a sustainable, modern office in downtown Toronto's Harbourfront community. The new office, as well as the recently announced R&D center in Ottawa, are part of Nokia's ongoing efforts to expand its presence in Canada and support increased demand from Canadian customers and partners. Today's announcement highlights Nokia Canada's commitment to its employees and to next-generation networking, as the company continues its positive employee growth strategy across the country.

As part of Nokia Canada's flexible work model, many of the company's Toronto-based employees have the option to work remote, hybrid, or be office-based. Located at 100 Queens Quay East, the new office provides a modern, hybrid workplace where teams can come together and share ideas in person, while also taking advantage of collaboration technologies that enable virtual teams to work together seamlessly. These employees have roles in software development, customer service, and sales, and help support Nokia's expanding global customer base, as the company continues to roll out new product innovations. The team is focused on supporting growing demand for Nokia's 5G, high speed broadband, mission-critical routing, optical, and private wireless solutions.

Nokia is committed to minimizing its environmental footprint and chose the Queens Quay office building, part of the Sugar Wharf redevelopment, for its focus on sustainability and Class "AAA" LEED and Energy Star certifications. Centrally located on the waterfront, the office provides employees with access to world-class amenities and public transportation, helping to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the space includes many nods to Canadian and Toronto history with artwork from local artists and spectacular views of Lake Ontario.

As part of Nokia Canada's continued momentum, the company recently announced plans to build a world-leading, sustainable R&D hub in Ottawa that will significantly expand Nokia Canada's capacity in next-generation information and communications technology (ICT) and cyber security innovation. The R&D hub is expected to add 340 new high-value jobs and help Nokia attract highly skilled, global talent to Canada's tech ecosystem.

Nokia provides critical networks to the major service providers and leading operators, as well as enterprises, webscalers, and government organizations in Canada.  The company's connectivity solutions form the critical foundation for major Canadian industries and infrastructure, including transportation, utilities, smart cities, government services and natural resources. Nokia's advanced networking portfolio includes 5G radio and core, fiber-to-the home, IP-routing, optical networks, cyber security, submarine cable and network management software.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
WWT’s Converged Edge Platform
Gaming, Entertainment, Media and Metaverse (GEMM) - WWT and Intel
Reimagining Audacy's Digital Future in the Age of Streaming
How Gaming, Entertainment, and Media Companies Can Create Extraordinary Immersive Experiences
Introducing Immersive Experience (IX)
Blog - Futureproof your residential broadband network, without a crystal ball
Blog - Beyond broadband: Monetizing your fiber investments
5G Core Networks Operator Survey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2023 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
January 24, 2023 Service Provider Cloud Operations Strategies in Asia
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE