II-VI Incorporated significantly reduces its global carbon footprint

SAXONBURG, Pa. – II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that it has signed renewable energy contracts for powering multiple sites throughout Asia with 100% renewable electricity. These new agreements represent 35 GWh of renewable electricity per year, thereby avoiding an additional 18,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually. The agreement covers II-VI sites in India, the Philippines, Vietnam, China, and Japan.

II-VI has set as a top priority to reduce its carbon footprint across its global operations. Including today's announcement, II-VI has entered into renewable electricity contracts for over 40 sites around the world, including over 35 sites that now cover 100% of their annual electricity usage with renewable sources.

II-VI announced on Earth Day 2022 (April 22) that nine of its U.S. sites will now cover 100% of their annual electricity usage with renewable sources. In October 2021, it announced that it was powering all of its facilities in Europe with 100% renewable electricity sources, and in January 2022 that its largest plant in China would be powered with 100% renewable electricity sources within four years.

