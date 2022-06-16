Frontier publishes its first ever ESG report

NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier is proud to share its inaugural ESG report, which highlights the company’s progress in its first year of transformation and reinforces its commitment to ESG as it Builds Gigabit America. There are three core elements to this work: enabling a digital society, realizing community inclusivity, and serving as stewards for the environment. Specifically, the report shares how the new program Red Loves Green will help create a more sustainable future, highlights the work being done to create a more engaging and inclusive culture, and how teammates across the company are living the purpose every day.

Frontier will publish this report annually to provide visibility into the company’s ESG initiatives and celebrate the team’s progress.

Why now?

In 2021, Frontier rallied the company around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America, and began to take actions to embed ESG into its operations. The report outlines the company’s commitment to enable a digital society that’s sustainable and within reach for all.

Frontier is early on its transformational journey and the report is transparent about the company’s current state – both the pride points and the challenges – and captures its ambitious plans for 2022 and beyond.

Read the full press release here.

