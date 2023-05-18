Frontier publishes 2022 ESG report

NORWALK, Conn. – Today, Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) released its 2022 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report highlighting how the company is putting its purpose, Building Gigabit America, into action to drive its transformation.

Why It Matters: United around Building Gigabit America, Frontier is focused on supporting a digital society, advancing community inclusion and creating a more sustainable environment. The 2022 ESG report shows how Frontier is carrying out its purpose and becoming a more sustainable company for the benefit of all its stakeholders.

The Details:

Today, Frontier released its 2022 ESG report, which chronicles the company's progress in a pivotal year of its transformation and reinforces its commitment to ESG.

The report shares how Frontier's purpose is powering the company's performance and culture, while strengthening the communities it serves. To bring its purpose of Building Gigabit America to life, Frontier launched new programs such as Red Loves Green, which is guiding the company's environmental initiatives, and Broadband for Good, the company's first-ever social impact program that is focused on advancing digital inclusion. Additionally, as the company transforms from the inside out, it is making progress to create an inclusive workplace where everyone has a voice and is recognized for their contributions.

Frontier will publish the report annually to bring stakeholders along on its purpose-driven transformation and share the progress the team is making on important ESG initiatives.

Read the full press release here.

